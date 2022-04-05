HOOD RIVER — Consolidated Community Credit Union (CCCU) was named fourth best in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual rankings for top-performing credit unions. The recognition comes amid a year faced with difficult operating conditions and increased competition for market share.
“We are honored to be named the fourth best in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Top 100 Credit Unions. We’ve always prioritized providing outstanding service to our members, investing in products that meet members’ needs, and serving our local communities. This recognition demonstrates our employees’ hard work and our continued commitment to remaining a safe and stable place for people to save, borrow, spend, and invest their money,” said CCCU President and CEO Larry Ellifritz.
The S&P Global Market Intelligence rankings launched more than a decade ago to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth, and efficiency, but places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.
In 2021, CCCU reported $416 million in total assets, 24% in member growth, a net worth ratio of 13.66%, and a total loan delinquency of just 0.02%. For years CCCU has proven their financial strength and stability by consistently ranking in the very top of DepositAccount.com’s Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions.
CCCU merged with Cascade Central Credit Union in January of 2021 and is mid-way through an extensive remodel of that branch, set to reopen this summer. The remodel aims to increase overall convenience and comfort for members and the larger Hood River community.
Ellifritz added, “We are grateful for the Hood River community’s decades of loyalty to the credit union and look forward to continuing to serve our members from our remodeled branch for decades to come.”
While the branch building is undergoing major remodeling, the branch operations are temporarily relocated one block away to 1108 12th St. B (formerly Curves), and the ATM is temporarily moved to 1216 C St. (formerly Marley’s). Additional details regarding the branch re-opening date as well as a grand opening celebration will be shared in the coming months.
