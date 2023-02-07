Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Mt. Adams Institute presents Sense of Place lecture “Living Snow: Mysterious Pink Snow and the Future of Our Alpine Ecosystems” on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and ticketholders must check in before 6:45 p.m. to ensure seating. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.
The lecture will include a Q&A session moderated by Sense of Place host/curator Sarah Fox. A livestream option is available for those unable to attend in person.
For those interested, limited sample kits and Living Snow Project sign-up details will be available at the presentation for those interested in hunting for pink snow on their next alpine trip.
“This multimedia presentation will take audience members to our glaciers and snowfields to discover the groundbreaking science exploring the natural phenomenon of pink snow,” said a press release. “In our high alpine landscapes, a diverse community of microbes (algae, bacteria, and fungi) have adapted to live specifically in the snow. These snow algae blooms are completely natural, but what triggers them is not yet well understood and no historical records exist for blooms of algae on any mountain range. What is known, is that these algae blooms can have a dramatic effect on snowmelt dynamics and studying them demands a unique team of backcountry enthusiasts and scientists.”
Robin Kodner, founder of the Living Snow Project, will share what this pink snow can tell us about the future of our alpine ecosystems, as well as why these blooms occur in the first place. Learn how a group of scientists are changing what we know about life in the snow, and how you can get involved in helping discover the real story behind pink snow.
Kodner is an associate professor of Biology at Western Washington University. She uses environmental-based genomic and bioinformatics methods that integrate evolution with analysis of community structure and phylogeography. Currently, her lab works on the snow microbiome from the Pacific Northwest as a model to study how these communities evolve in response to environmental change, as well as studying microbial communities in Bellingham Bay and their response to changing ocean conditions over seasons and years. She founded and directs The Living Snow Project to enable collection of large-scale datasets of pink snow and engage the community in her research.
