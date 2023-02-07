Sense of Place

Robin Kodner, founder of the Living Snow Project, will share what pink snow can tell us about the future of alpine ecosystems during the Feb. 8 Sense of Place lecture.

HOOD RIVER — Mt. Adams Institute presents Sense of Place lecture “Living Snow: Mysterious Pink Snow and the Future of Our Alpine Ecosystems” on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and ticketholders must check in before 6:45 p.m. to ensure seating. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Robin Kodner

Robin Kodner