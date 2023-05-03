LINK bus-Joan.jpg

 A The Link bus driver helps Joan, a resident of The Dalles, into the bus with her groceries. Joan has been riding the Link bus Since 2013. 

 Contributed photo

The LINK Public Transit is planning to adjust its fees starting May 29, with fixed routes decreasing from $1.50 to $1, and Dial-a-Ride increasing from $1.50 to $2 for all one-way rides within The Dalles city limits.

The LINK is still seeking input from the public on the decision. This can either be submitted through a Google Form, found at docs.google.com/forms/d/1eYMf75yqEtF0tDZe0gU89xoTMrbCuq3ppJ5wQLzT-Hw/, or by email to LINK Transportation Operations Manager Jesus Mendoza, at jesus@mcedd.org. There will also be two open house sessions for those who wish to give feedback in person. These sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at The Dalles Transit Center, located at 802 Chenowith Loop Road.