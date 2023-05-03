The LINK Public Transit is planning to adjust its fees starting May 29, with fixed routes decreasing from $1.50 to $1, and Dial-a-Ride increasing from $1.50 to $2 for all one-way rides within The Dalles city limits.
The LINK is still seeking input from the public on the decision. This can either be submitted through a Google Form, found at docs.google.com/forms/d/1eYMf75yqEtF0tDZe0gU89xoTMrbCuq3ppJ5wQLzT-Hw/, or by email to LINK Transportation Operations Manager Jesus Mendoza, at jesus@mcedd.org. There will also be two open house sessions for those who wish to give feedback in person. These sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at The Dalles Transit Center, located at 802 Chenowith Loop Road.
According to a press release from the LINK, when the change is implemented, individuals will still be able to purchase the GOrge Pass, priced at $40 for adults and $20 for kids under 17. This pass is good through the end of the calendar year, ending Dec. 31. Additionally, the LINK will continue to offer discounted or free passes (both GOrge Passes or Dial-a- Ride rickets) to low-income riders through the Gorge Transit Connect program. Those seeking more information on Gorge Transit Connect can email Sara Crook at sara@mcedd.org, or call 541-296-2266 ext. 1007.
In the release, the LINK said the change in price will serve to make their fares equal to those of other transportation providers in the Gorge, to ensure consistency within the Gorge regional transit system. This change is part of their Gorge Regional Transit Strategy, a roadmap for public transportation throughout the Gorge.
According to the Gorge Translink website, the strategy is currently in Phase 2, with Phase 1 having ended in winter 2021. In Phase 1, Gorge Translink focused on developing their vision and strengthening partnerships. Now, in Phase 2, the goal is to develop a “Regional Transit Vision Map,” which is expected to be finished by summer 2023.
