THE DALLES — At their regular meeting Monday, May 8, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to enact a smoke-free ordinance for Lewis and Clark Festival Park, located at the corner of Union and E. First Street in The Dalles.
The ordinance prohibits both smoking and vaping at the park, with the only exceptions being in enclosed vehicles and a designated smoking area when the park is closed for a special event. Violations can result in a $100 fine but, according to City Manager Matthew Klebes, the current goal is to educate people of the policy before resorting to fines.
According to Neita Cecil, tobacco prevention and education program coordinator at North Central Public Health District, the health district will work with the city to design and pay for signage to inform people of the new ordinance.
Councilors also voted unanimously to renew their operations contract with Operations Management International (OMI), which concerns OMI’s management of The Dalles Wastewater Treatment Plant. According to Public Works Director Dave Anderson, the city has contracted with OMI for 30 years, and this contract will extend it for 15 more.
The first-year total of the contract is $1,359,289, Anderson said, which is 9.9% higher than the current year. Though the consumer price index is only 6.4%, it is necessary to implement a higher increase due to the last adjustment being for 4.2% when the CPI was actually 7.5%, Anderson said. Additionally, the contract includes a CPI adjustment to be added each year.
As part of the contract, Anderson said OMI would also be providing two significant value-adding services, due to the willingness of the city to extend the contract for a full 15 years. The first service will be a biosolid study, which Anderson said had a value of $90,887. The second service is an analysis of the wastewater treatment plant’s renewable energy capacity, which Anderson said had a value of $36,735.
The council also voted unanimously to accept the report from The Dalles Wasco County Joint ad hoc Climate Resiliency Committee as presented at the April 24 regular city council meeting, as well as to direct staff to evaluate the recommendations made by the report for potential implementation.
“It was a somewhat challenging task to take on,” City Councilor and Committee Chair Dan Richardson said of the committee’s formulating of the report. “‘What do we do about climate change? Can we do anything locally about climate change?’ That’s a big question with not a lot of obvious answers, but … we hope and believe that we have a set of feasible, prudent, actionable recommendations.”
During public comment at the meeting, members of the community who live on E. Scenic Drive and other roads near Sorosis Park voiced concerns about short-term rentals, such as AirBnBs, and the way they felt they had affected their neighborhoods. Issues expressed included feelings of insecurity caused by not knowing who belonged in their neighborhood and who didn’t, noise complaints and flooded street parking due to parties allegedly being held in the short-term rentals, and a lack of long-term housing in what is supposed to be a low-density residential area.
Following the public comments, the council discussed the issue and agreed that it was something they would look into. They indicated that the city would look into the short-term rental ordinance to adjust it accordingly, and encouraged the members of the public to file official complaints as issues continued to arise to ensure the city was aware of everything going on.
Lastly, the council met in executive session, after which they voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to enter into a Service Employees International Union collective bargaining agreement for 2023-2026, taking effect July 1. The city will meet in executive session at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, to discuss performance evaluations for the municipal judge, the city manager and the city attorney.
