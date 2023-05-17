Lewis & Clark Festival Park

THE DALLES — At their regular meeting Monday, May 8, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to enact a smoke-free ordinance for Lewis and Clark Festival Park, located at the corner of Union and E. First Street in The Dalles.

The ordinance prohibits both smoking and vaping at the park, with the only exceptions being in enclosed vehicles and a designated smoking area when the park is closed for a special event. Violations can result in a $100 fine but, according to City Manager Matthew Klebes, the current goal is to educate people of the policy before resorting to fines.