Rep. Jeff Helfrich

Rep. Jeff Helfrich

Last month, I sent Gov. Tina Kotek a letter urging her to declare a state disaster for local cherry growers in the Gorge. This season’s unprecedented and adverse weather conditions have threatened the harvest. Additionally, because of California’s record wet and cold spring, their delayed cherry harvest overlapped with Oregon’s, causing cherry prices to plummet.

This poses serious financial strain for our local cherry growers and the farmworkers who rely on the summer influx of economic activity during harvest. A state disaster declaration would provide access to meaningful federal relief. As I write this, I have yet to hear back from the governor on her decision, but I have been working closely with her office to ensure the strength of our local cherry orchards and economy.