Beware the ides of March.
The middle of March brought death upon many of the Legislature’s 3,000-plus bills. Some of mine were among the fallen, including legislation that would have made our kids safer at school, supported veteran services in rural areas, and extended protections for victims of violent crime.
I was also disappointed to see Senate Bill 754 die. This bill would have reformed recreational liability to protect our mountains from massive lawsuits — the kind that made Mt. Hood Ski Bowl halt all mountain bike operations last summer. Mitigating all risks in extreme sports like skiing and mountain biking is impossible, and this bill would have protected Mount Hood and our region’s economy for years to come. I hope we can pass this important legislation in a future session.
Homelessness package
I have previously written about the large Housing and Homelessness Package I worked on as vice chair of the Housing and Homelessness Committee. The package cleared the House and Senate on substantial bipartisan votes, but ultimately focused more on homelessness than housing.
I was proud to support the legislation because it will get some of our unsheltered neighbors off the street in the short term. It’s a great step in the right direction. The governor’s homelessness emergency declaration didn’t include many rural parts of Oregon, instead focusing on urban counties. But this package directs more than $26 million for homelessness services to the remaining counties, which is a great win for House District 52.
In the long term, this bill won’t get us to the governor’s housing production goal of 36,000 new homes built per year. Still, I look forward to serving on the governor’s Housing Production Advisory Council to address issues of red tape, zoning regulations, and burdensome appeals processes that make building homes in Oregon take longer and cost more.
Of course, we cannot ignore addiction’s impact on our homelessness crisis. Measure 110 has made it a free for all when it comes to drugs. Our approach must balance treatment and accountability, but Measure 110 currently provides neither.
Individuals deep in addiction will not make voluntary decisions to get help. I am proud to chief sponsor House Bill 2645 to bring accountability to those using and distributing fentanyl. Some of my colleagues introduced bills to reform Measure 110, such as House Bill 3549, which would take a tiered approach to drug enforcement with mandatory treatment built in. Unfortunately, they nearly all were victims of the ides of March.
Semiconductors and Oregon Jobs
The next big order of business is the Semiconductor Package. With Intel already based in Oregon, we have a big opportunity to benefit from the Federal Government’s $52 billion investment into bringing microchip manufacturing back to America. This semiconductor conversation is an issue of national security. Our modern economy, our military, and critical infrastructure run on these microchips. We must manufacture microchips here, rather than relying on other countries.
It’s no secret that Oregon has an anti-business climate because of the policies passed over the last decade. High tax rates, low incentives, and an uncooperative government don’t make it attractive for businesses to employ Oregonians.
Just last week, an Oregon-based company that makes electric vehicle batteries decided to expand its operation in Indiana instead of Oregon.
The Semiconductor Committee recently passed Senate Bill 4. I am skeptical that this current proposal will be big enough to lure these jobs back to Oregon, but I know more work is being done on additional tax incentives. Just because we already have Intel here doesn’t mean we are a shoo-in. We are competing with other states.
One concern I have about SB 4 is that in its current form, it gives the governor unprecedented powers to overrule local communities in the siting of a large-scale manufacturing facility. I am always cautious when giving the governor more power.
Some concerning legislation
This session has been mostly bipartisan thus far. As several divisive hot-button cultural issues are moving forward, things seem to be changing.
Most Oregonians agree that our laws regarding abortion are extreme, permitting abortion up to the moment of birth. House Bill 2002 would expand those laws even to repealing the crime of concealing the birth of an infant. Someone commits the crime of concealing the birth of an infant if “if the person conceals the corpse of a newborn child with intent to conceal the fact of its birth or to prevent a determination of whether it was born dead or alive.” I have difficulty understanding why we would need to legalize this activity. House Bill 2002 would also expand taxpayer funding for “gender-affirming care” for minors.
HB 2006 and HB 2007 would curtail constitutional gun rights. House Bill 2006 would increase the firearm possession age from 18 to 21. I think we need to decide the age of responsibility in this state. If we believe you can alter your gender as a teenager, we should also trust you with a firearm as a teenager. With these contentious topics, I hope the Legislature proceeds with caution.
HB 2007 would allow cities, counties, and special districts to ban the carry of firearms on public grounds. The language in this bill would also allow them to prohibit carrying on “adjacent grounds,” which is very vague.
I would love your feedback on these controversial pieces of legislation. As always, you can reach my office at Rep.JeffHelfrich@oregonlegislature.gov and at 503-986-1452. I am honored to serve you.
