Jerry Lewis

The White Salmon Valley School District Board of Directors announced their plan to correct a $2.5 million budget shortfall by way of layoffs of classified, certificated, and administrative staff, and further restructuring of the district’s educational programs.

At a closed meeting of the board of directors last Monday, the board approved a resolution setting up a reduced budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The plan calls for layoffs of 7.5 full-time teaching positions, including three from the intermediate school, three positions from the elementary school, one history teaching position from Columbia High School, and 1.5 teaching positions from the district English Language Learners program.