The White Salmon Valley School District Board of Directors announced their plan to correct a $2.5 million budget shortfall by way of layoffs of classified, certificated, and administrative staff, and further restructuring of the district’s educational programs.
At a closed meeting of the board of directors last Monday, the board approved a resolution setting up a reduced budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The plan calls for layoffs of 7.5 full-time teaching positions, including three from the intermediate school, three positions from the elementary school, one history teaching position from Columbia High School, and 1.5 teaching positions from the district English Language Learners program.
The district is also looking to eliminate the principal position for Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School (WPSIS), as well as multiple reductions in classified and district office staff.
The staffing resolution calls for the elimination of one coaching position, one human resources secretary position, and four classified positions, including a paraeducator, custodian, librarian and cook server. Multiple additional positions will see their hours cut or furloughed.
Additional changes will be made to the structure of the district’s educational programming. With the cancellation of the intermediate school principal position, the fourth grade class will return to Whitson Elementary, and Henkle Middle School Principal Brian Morris will take over leadership of the fifth grade class along with his normal administration over the sixth, seventh and eighth grade classes.
Superintendent Jerry Lewis said the plan remains to keep Henkle and Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate schools separate through the transition.
In addition to fourth grade being transferred to Whitson Elementary School, Lewis noted that teachers may be transferred to another class or school to balance out each building.
The staffing resolution comes amid a $2.5 million budget shortfall for the district. Lewis was brought in on a volunteer basis to serve the district through July following the resignation of Superintendent Sean McGeeney.
“Through collaboration, we have been able to save many jobs,” Lewis said in an announcement.
Because of the restructuring proposed by the district, Lewis said Columbia High School will remain on a five-period day with a trimester schedule. Previously a seven-period day was proposed to limit spending.
The district is still in the middle of hiring for a new superintendent. Four candidates were selected by the district board of directors to be the finalists for the position. According to a news release, each candidate will meet with the board and a diverse student, staff, and community interview committee in a closed executive session May 16 and 18 to determine finalists.
One finalist will return to White Salmon May 23 and the second finalist will return May 24 to tour the district’s schools and engage in staff and community forums. Input will be collected for review.
The candidates’ final interview will be held immediately after the forums in an open public meeting, and the board will deliberate upon completion of the second interview, the news release said.
