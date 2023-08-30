HOOD RIVER — Sam Asai, owner and operator of A&J Orchards, has had back-to-back losses in his cherry orchard for two very different reasons.
Last year it was due to rain and splitting. This year, it was market conditions.
“I’ve never, that I can recall, had a loss due to market conditions, where I was told I had viable cherries but no market,” Asai said. “And what little sales there were, were below the cost of what we’re used to seeing.”
“The cherry industry is unique, even among specialty crops, in that the production period is brief, the crop (typically) has a very high value but has a short shelf-life, and a relatively small proportion of the crop is diverted to processing applications,” reported Oregon State University Assistant Professor Tim Delbridge (“It has been a bad year for PNW cherry producers,” www.printfriendly.com/p/g/cfwuCk).
This year, Delbridge said, cherry prices have been near or below the cost to harvest, which has led “many growers in Oregon and Washington to leave fruit in the field rather than face the cost of handpicking the cherries and sending them to packing houses."
Those conditions certainly affected Asai’s cherry crop, which makes up 40% of his gross income. In a normal year, Pacific Northwest cherries go to market after those grown in California have been mostly sold.
This was not a normal growing year.
Like the Northwest, California had a late bloom due to weather conditions, pushing back harvest by three weeks. And while there is usually some overlap between California and Pacific Northwest cherries, this year there were an extra 40,000 tons of California cherries on the market just as producers in the Northwest were underway.
Northwest Cherry Growers recently reported that the “late and large” California cherry crop lingered on the market until the last week of July, and flooded the Fourth of July holiday with 50% of the retail space allocated to the California crop. This meant a compressed Pacific Northwest picking season.
On July 1, Asai got word from the company that processes his cherries that there would be no local cherry harvest this year.
“I would hazard a guess — I’m pretty sure 50% of cherries were not harvested in this valley,” he said.
Asai did end up harvesting some of his crop, as advised by insurance adjusters. But all his Bings were left on the trees, as were some Lapins and Skeenas.
Because he harvested as part of his insurance claim, he is looking at a potential bill for processing those cherries, which he estimated at around $500.
“Not only that, I have the expense of growing it, which we call pre-harvest; harvest costs, where we are actually picking, are basically about 60% of our expenses,” he said. “So we harvest with the expectation, of course, that ‘I’m going to get money later.’”
Asai said that his company also has a food service business that supplies cherries, pears and apples to the food service industry. And there are secondary options — cherries that are canned or frozen — and his orchard harvested 14 tons of Lapins for the freezer market. “But the freezer market is 40-45 cents [per pound],” he said. “And I figure picking expenses run 30-35 cents per pound. So, will we cover our picking costs? And a little bit of our pre-harvesting costs?”
He’s not so sure. “We’re used to seeing wholesale prices in the $2-$2.50 a pound range” for fresh cherries, he said. “We hope for 80 cents to $1 a pound back to us. It’s a huge economic loss.”
Ashley Thompson, OSU fruit tree extension officer for Wasco and Hood River counties, said Wasco County was hit even harder. “Many orchardists grow early varieties that were competing with California cherries,” she said, noting that cool spring weather in California led to the increased overall fruit set and a record harvest.
In The Dalles, early varieties like the Chelan were smaller in size because of a late bloom coupled with high temperatures. Cherries were also picked earlier than usual — in 2020 and 2021, Bings were harvested at 79 and 77 days after full bloom, respectively; this year, they were harvested at 70 days.
Thompson said that most cherries grown in Hood River and Wasco counties are for the domestic fresh consumption market. Some are exported, though a smaller quantity, since tariffs were enacted several years ago. Some are also processed as maraschino cherries, or for freezers, and there is a small direct-toconsumer market through farmers' markets, farm stands and you-pick farms.
“Unfortunately, there isn’t a bigger market for other value-added products like juices, fruit leathers or alcoholic beverages,” she said.
“The cherry harvest is very intense — the cherry season for us is only like three weeks long in a normal year,” Asai said.
NW Cherry Growers has reported that this season will go down “as one of the most challenging Pacific coast growers have faced in many years.” Fruit finally began to move through the market in late July, and “we are ending the season on a sweet note,” said a report. “The fruit has been eating well and the retail pricing has remained competitive.”
But overall, the season has been so bad that Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) sent a letter to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek urging her to issue a state disaster declaration.
“The market glut created by the late arrival of the California cherry harvest season forced Oregon growers to harvest less than 75% of their crop; many of our smaller growers had to leave 50% or more of cherries unpicked,” wrote Helfrich. “The usual month-long cherry harvest in Wasco and Hood River counties was less than two weeks this year because of the crowded market. Without timely assistance, Oregon cherry growers’ livelihoods are at risk of being lost altogether.”
As of press time, Kotek’s office had not yet issued a state disaster declaration for this year’s cherry harvest.
Commented