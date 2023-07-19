On July 10, Tara Koch’s plea hearing was once again postponed for discovery at the request of her court-appointed attorney, Jody Vaughan.
Koch is the former executive director of HAVEN from Domestic Violence, a non-profit organization that provides support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Currently Koch is charged with seven counts of theft in the first degree, nine counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, and two counts of theft in the second degree, all against HAVEN. Koch is also charged with three counts of identity theft, one count of aggravated identity theft and four counts of forgery in the first degree.
Since Koch’s arrest in Washington County on July 6, 2022, she has come before the court on several different occasions. It took until Oct. 10, 2022, for the court to find Koch a lawyer that had no conflict of interests, as Koch used to work closely with the justice system in her role as HAVEN executive director.
Since the appointment of Vaughan as her attorney, Koch has been in front of the court for potential plea hearings multiple times, starting on Oct. 31, 2022. She also had plea hearings scheduled for Dec. 19, 2022 and April 3, 2023, but each time it has been pushed back due to the extent of the discovery that needed to be done for the case.
“I have a forensic accountant reviewing over 3,000 pages of discovery provided by the state,” Vaughan said. “Most of that discovery is financial records. [The accountant has] not completed her evaluation. I did talk to her about her delay in completing. She basically said she’s the only person available and there’s a number of attorneys that are using her as an expert, so I can’t move her along any quicker.”
The prosecutor in the case, Tobias Tingleaf, agreed to Vaughan’s request, stating that it was his understanding that there are ongoing national shortages of attorneys.
“While it’s extremely frustrating to the victims, there’s not much we can do about it,” he said.
Koch’s plea hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 11. She is currently out on bail.
Commented