On July 10, Tara Koch’s plea hearing was once again postponed for discovery at the request of her court-appointed attorney, Jody Vaughan.

Koch is the former executive director of HAVEN from Domestic Violence, a non-profit organization that provides support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Currently Koch is charged with seven counts of theft in the first degree, nine counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, and two counts of theft in the second degree, all against HAVEN. Koch is also charged with three counts of identity theft, one count of aggravated identity theft and four counts of forgery in the first degree.