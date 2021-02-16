Every ballot proposal to lift levy lids in school districts across the county, four in total, are winning by solid margins, according to the latest unofficial election results posted by the Klickitat County Auditor’s office this week.
The slimmest margin to date comes from the Lyle School District, whose proposal is winning with just over 61 percent of the vote.
Lyle School District, Trout Lake School District, Bickleton School District, and Roosevelt School District each proposed an increase in or a continuation of the maximum amount they could levy for the next two to three collection years. These are not new taxes, but rather they replace levies which are expiring in the coming year. Known now as enrichment levies, previously as maintenance and operations levies, these levies fund operations not supported by the state. This includes utility costs, extra-cirricular activities and student lunches, as well as sports equipment, salaries for support staff and coaching stipends.
Lyle School District proposed a two-year renewal of the levy, which will collect $700,000 per collection year, 2022-2023, for a rate of $1.64 per $1,000 of assessed value. Trout Lake School District likewise proposed a two-year renewal at a maximum amount of $540,000 in 2022 and $575,000 in 2023 for a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. Roosevelt School District will collect $60,000 over 2022 and 2023 for a rate of $0.60 per $1,000 of assessed value. Finally, Bickleton School District will bring in $300,000 per year over collection years 2022, 2023, and 2024 for a rate of $0.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Lyle School District Superintendent Ann Varkados said, when reached for comment, “We are incredibly grateful the community continues to step up to support its young people in this most challenging economic time. When communities come together to create a strong public school system, they invest in a better future for all members of the community.”
“The Bickleton voters have always been supportive of the school levies and bonds," said Bickleton Superintendent Tom Whitmore. "As the superintendent I am very grateful for their investment in our students. We did not ask our voters to approve the levy lid lift. We are able to operate within the total levy amount collected."
