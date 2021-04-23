COVID-19 chart

Klickitat County COVID-19 cases by month. According to the chart, supplied by Klickitat County Health Department, the month of April 2021 has seen 46 positive cases, an increase from 8 in March.

 Contributed art

Over the last week, Klickitat County has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases compared to the case counts that have been reported over the last couple months, county health officials announced in an April 23 news release. As of April 23, there have been 27 new cases since Sunday, April 18, bringing the total number of active cases in Klickitat County to 28.

The announcement includes a chart, seen above, which shows Klickitat County has not had this many cases since late January. Health officials said this is concerning for the community because the increase in case counts affects the ability of Klickitat County to stay in phase 3.

“Moving back to phase 2 will have a significant effect on businesses as well as local schools who have recently been able to increase their ability to provide in-person learning,” health officials wrote in the press release.  

In order to stay in phase 3, Klickitat County will need to maintain a case count of less than 100 cases over a 14 day period and less than 3 hospitalizations in a 7 day period. The next phase evaluation will be completed on May 3, 2021. At this time, there are no known COVID-19 hospitalizations of Klickitat County residents.

Vaccinations are readily available for anyone 16 and older at a variety of locations within Klickitat County. All vaccines are available by appointment only and can be booked by calling Skyline Health, Klickitat Valley Health, NorthShore Medical, or Klickitat County Health Department. 

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick. 

If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.