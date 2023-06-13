Effective June 15, open outdoor burning will be banned in Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Three, which covers the west end of the county. Zone One, which covers the east end of the county, has had a burn ban since May 15, and Zone Two, which covers the central area, has had a ban since June 5.
According to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management (KCDEM), outdoor burning is defined as “the combustion of material of any type in an open fire or in an outdoor container without providing for the control of combustion and the control of emissions from the combustion.” This includes debris piles and campfires; incendiary devices such as exploding targets or sky lanterns; containers and devices burning solid fuel with uncontained combustion or an open flame; lanterns, outdoor stoves and Tiki torches that use non-pressurized liquid gas or fuel; solid fuel candles not enclosed with a metal or glass container or with exhaust ports greater than half an inch; and weed burners.
During the burn ban, some types of outdoor burning are permitted, according to the KCDEM. Use of enclosed containers designed and built for outdoor burnings are allowed. This includes barbecues, smokers and outdoor ovens and stoves. Containers must be constructed with an enclosed combustion chamber and be equipped with an attached spark screen made of a noncombustible material with openings not larger than half an inch before exiting the combustion chamber or an exhaust port.
Some liquid fuel burning is also allowed. This includes devices (even those with an open flame) that have a shut-off valve and do not use any solid fuels; camp stoves, lanterns and other devices with attached pressurized fuel canisters that have a shut-off valve; and solid fuel and citronella candles in metal or glass enclosed containers with exhaust ports of half an inch or less.
Other requirements for outdoor burning are that all combustible materials within a 10-foot perimeter of a burning device must be removed, flame length is not to exceed 12 inches for devices that use liquid fuels and all devices must be used in a “safe and sane manner.”
The ban also states that a person capable of turning off the fuel supply or extinguishing the fire must attend it at all times, and the fire must be extinguished before leaving it. There must be a shovel and a sufficient water supply present and ready to use if needed.
The bans will be in full force until rescinded. The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town. At the discretion of the Fire Chief, Fire Protection Districts are exempt from this ban for the purposes of live fire training activities.
In 2018, KCDEM and the Klickitat County Interagency Fire Association created new county burn ban zone designations for establishing county open outdoor burn bans. There are three zones, and for clarity the zone boundaries follow fire district boundaries as much as possible.
