June 15 burn ban

A map of Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Three, which be under a burn ban starting June 15.

 Contributed photo

Effective June 15, open outdoor burning will be banned in Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Three, which covers the west end of the county. Zone One, which covers the east end of the county, has had a burn ban since May 15, and Zone Two, which covers the central area, has had a ban since June 5.

According to the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management (KCDEM), outdoor burning is defined as “the combustion of material of any type in an open fire or in an outdoor container without providing for the control of combustion and the control of emissions from the combustion.” This includes debris piles and campfires; incendiary devices such as exploding targets or sky lanterns; containers and devices burning solid fuel with uncontained combustion or an open flame; lanterns, outdoor stoves and Tiki torches that use non-pressurized liquid gas or fuel; solid fuel candles not enclosed with a metal or glass container or with exhaust ports greater than half an inch; and weed burners.