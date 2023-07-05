GOLDENDALE — The Klickitat County Planning Commission on June 20 voted 5-3 to approve an updated Shoreline Master Plan, meaning the ordinance will be passed on to the county Board of Commissioners with certain recommendations.
The County Planning Commission held a public hearing last month in Goldendale on Klickitat’s Shoreline Master Plan update. The Shoreline Master Plan (SMP) has not been comprehensively updated since 1996, though the state’s requirement is for it to be reviewed every eight years. The state also passed a “No Net Loss” clause in 2003 that meant the plan needed additional redesigning. Since then, research to renew the almost three decades old SMP began around 2015 but was apparently abandoned in 2019.
The county describes the SMP as “a comprehensive plan that guides the development, conservation, and restoration of Klickitat County’s Shoreline.” Some think the SMP is too hands-off and should be more protective of natural resources, while others think the ordinance is too hands-on — an example of government overstepping its boundaries.
Timelines for ordinance updates are intended to keep plans in accordance with state law, local developments and regulations, and new data or information. Klickitat County is far passed its required up-date, stating in its notice of public hearing that “Klickitat County is behind schedule in completing this [SMP] update. Subsequent periodic review of the SMP is required by the Washington State Department of Ecology every eight years.”
The Shoreline Master Plan will go to the county board of commissioners, then on to the State Department of Ecology.
SMPs are intended to designate shorelines for specific interests and give priority to uses that require shore access, namely private homes, recreation, and ecological functions. The 2019 plan, which covers 437 miles of shoreline in Klickitat County, was adjusted in 2022 and recently presented to the planning commission. The questions and concerns of both commissioners and public citizens at the hearing were many and detailed.
Klickitat County residents have said this plan has been passed and dropped with little urgency or attention. Some people commented at the public hearing that it feels like a low-priority, back-burner project.
More than a dozen people had comments for the planning commission, whether in-person, written, or via Zoom. Some were unhappy with the previous plan, claiming it was outdated, barely protective, and intended for the ease of private property owners. Some concerns were that changes in natural location, particularly erosion of the shorelines, had not been taken into account. Similar comments were made of the new SMP, too.
Most concerns at the public hearing revolved around the White Salmon River and the downgrading of shoreline buffers. The Shoreline Environmental Designations (SEDs) were removed or downgraded on Dry Creek, the White Salmon River, Trout Lake Creek, and the Columbia River. The shoreline buffer was also changed from 150 feet to 100 feet without clear scientific justification or explanation, some argued.
“Without new scientific information there shouldn’t be a change to the shorelines … Rivers have energy and agency, we need to protect them for our own good,” said Pat Arnold, long-time board member of the Friends of the White Salmon, a river advocacy group in the Gorge.
Public comments were limited to three minutes per person and a few common themes arose from the hearing, primarily that the SMP is not protective enough and does not properly consider shoreline erosion or flooding. Written comments from the Yakama Nation made commissioners wonder why that entity was not more involved in the research and creation of the SMP. Submitted comment from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife included: “Some of the proposed SEDs are either a down-grade or no change in protection that may result in the degradation of riparian habitat that is essential for healthy rivers and associated fish life.”
Landowners in the county commented that the plan is set in place to make their lives easier, and that operations are “compliance-driven with no enforcement unless people complain.” Some testimony requested maximum protection for rivers and streams as well as stricter enforcement of SMP rules for private property owners.
Other sentiment included: That the SMP is violating boundaries with nondescript restrictions that protect local interest over state interest; that the White Salmon River should get the maximum protection; tourism and river recreation are key pieces to the local economy; that the plan does not do enough to prevent clear-cutting for homes.
A large majority of the public hearing was taken up by public comments, while the remainder of the meeting was a flurry of commissioner questions and uncertainty.
Whether maximum shoreline protection, more research, less interference with private property, restoration efforts, or something else, the public is asking for changes to the SMP in Klickitat County.
