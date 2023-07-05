Klickitat County Planning Commission

The Klickitat County Planning Commission held a public hearing last month in Goldendale on Klickitat’s Shoreline Master Plan update June 20.

 Laurel Brown photo

GOLDENDALE — The Klickitat County Planning Commission on June 20 voted 5-3 to approve an updated Shoreline Master Plan, meaning the ordinance will be passed on to the county Board of Commissioners with certain recommendations.

The County Planning Commission held a public hearing last month in Goldendale on Klickitat’s Shoreline Master Plan update. The Shoreline Master Plan (SMP) has not been comprehensively updated since 1996, though the state’s requirement is for it to be reviewed every eight years. The state also passed a “No Net Loss” clause in 2003 that meant the plan needed additional redesigning. Since then, research to renew the almost three decades old SMP began around 2015 but was apparently abandoned in 2019.