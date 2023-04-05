HOOD RIVER — Demolition at the Hood River Valley Adult Center is on hold due to project complications.
The center has acquired more than $1.1 million in funding to begin renovating their kitchen space, but supply chain issues will delay any demo plans for the time being.
After a preconstruction meeting in late February, the projected date to begin demolition was March 9. However, the contractors for the project found that the list of parts and equipment needed for installation are backordered for a year.
“We are working on trying to find substitutes that can get here quicker. Once we get 75% of the components we need, we will begin demolition,” Executive Director Amy Mallett said.
According to Mallett, the kitchen is outdated and cramped, in need of both new appliances and more work space to prepare and cook meals. Mallett shared blueprints for the new design that detailed a bigger layout for prep stations, more dry food storage and office spaces, and more walk-in freezer and fridge space. The new layout will allow for smoother check-in for deliveries, with immediate access to the cooler upon load-in. It will also get the space up to Health and Safety codes, with adequate counter space for meal packaging and organization.
During demolition, the plan was to prepare meals from the adult center’s food truck, but the state is complicating that as well. Mallett briefly explained the “strict and ridiculous” rules blocking the center from using the food truck as a temporary kitchen space.
“The Health Department said we can do congregate meals from the food truck, but considers it catering if we were to use the same truck for our Meals on Wheels program,” she said.
Despite volunteer drivers and the program being free with a suggested donation per meal, the Health Department was firm on this ruling.
“It’s a class 4 food truck that’s been in the Gorge forever,” Mallett said, explaining that the plan had been to get the food truck specifically for the renovation period.
In order to begin demolition, Mallett has to arrange renovation components and plan for a new substitute kitchen. Once demo begins, the adult center has 155 days to complete construction per funding guidelines.
Commented