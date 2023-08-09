Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson

THE DALLES — As the new president for Columbia Gorge Community College, Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson intends to put diversity, equity and inclusion at the core of the college’s efforts.

“If we are going to fulfill our promise and meet our mission as an open-access, comprehensive community college — especially as our society becomes more diverse — it is vitally important to represent the diversity of our district and allow space for the voices of underrepresented communities to be heard and amplified,” he said.