THE DALLES — As the new president for Columbia Gorge Community College, Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson intends to put diversity, equity and inclusion at the core of the college’s efforts.
“If we are going to fulfill our promise and meet our mission as an open-access, comprehensive community college — especially as our society becomes more diverse — it is vitally important to represent the diversity of our district and allow space for the voices of underrepresented communities to be heard and amplified,” he said.
Lawson knows the role community colleges play in enacting social change. They were designed to provide accessible opportunities for all people to improve their lives. This is particularly true in rural communities, he said.
At CGCC, he believes these responsibilities include implementing policies and practices that fulfill the college’s role as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). This means eliminating equity gaps for Latinx students, and increasing equitable access and achievement for all students.
Lawson expects to spend his first year at CGCC listening, learning and maintaining current momentum around the implementation of new information systems, development of an athletics program and increased outreach to Latinx communities, indigenous peoples and other underrepresented groups. He has some initiatives in mind, including establishing an inclusive, collaborative and integrated planning process.
“I believe strongly that good planning and decision-making require meaningful input from key constituencies, including the students, faculty and staff, and community stakeholders,” Lawson said. “In my experience, a healthy planning process will position us to ... ultimately generate positive impact for the diverse communities we serve.”
Lawson intends to bring guiding principles to the campus to help define how members of the campus community interact and create an aspirational space to work and learn.
His efforts to make a positive impact in higher education are inspired by faculty, staff, and community members who seek to improve the opportunities for student learning, as well as the students who navigate overly complex and bureaucratic college systems.
“Most of us working at community colleges know the hurdles and challenges faced by many of our students,” he said, “and it’s incredible to watch when they take off, land a successful career or transfer to a university and then pay it forward by giving back to their families and communities.”
Other sources of inspiration for Lawson include his wife, who identifies as First Nations. She grew up in Longview, Wash. and currently works for Western Governors University as the Regional Vice President for the Northwest.
Lawson and his wife have four kids ranging from ages 16-27, and a black lab named Cosmo.
“Our oldest son works in Seattle as a software developer, and our 24-year-old daughter, who is neurodivergent, lives with us and, for now, plans to stay in Seattle,” Lawson said. “Our youngest daughter just graduated from high school and will be attending Western Washington University this fall. Finally, our youngest son will be a junior in high school this year. We split residential time with his biological dad and my wife will continue to live in our home in north Seattle until he graduates.”
Lawson said he is proud of the way each of his children have uniquely responded to life’s adversities. This undoubtedly shaped his optimism for the future.
“The next generation gives me hope that we will tackle some of the very serious issues facing society today: the spreading impacts of climate change, the exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence and the need to confront systemic racism and inequity,” he said. “I see the desire and motivation in the next generation to make the world a better, more equitable place, and that certainly inspires me to keep working in the same direction.”
Ultimately, Lawson wants to share his excitement to serve as CGCC’s next president.
“It’s a privilege to land at a rural college with a strong potential to make a positive difference in the quality of life and economic vitality of the region,” he said. “If you have an idea, suggestion, or question for me, please know I’d be grateful to hear from you. I am eager to meet everyone at CGCC and in the wider Columbia Gorge community.”
