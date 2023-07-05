GOLDENDALE — Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer has announced that the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Posse will be holding two free NRA Basic Handgun classes for Klickitat County residents.

Bob Songer

The first will be on July 29 in Goldendale at the Klickitat County Sheriffs Training Center located at 7 Potts Lane. The second class will be on Aug. 26 in at the Mt. Adams Fish and Game Association range located at 975 NE Park Ave., White Salmon.