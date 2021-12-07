Bogus phone calls, emails, or texts on jury service may lead to fraud
The Oregon Judicial Department (OJD) is reporting that Oregonians are once again being targeted by fraudulent phone calls, emails, or texts threatening them with fines, prosecution, or jail time for failing to comply with jury service. According to the OJD, the most recent reports are from the Willamette Valley, but it is likely that other areas may be targeted as well.
In these calls, emails, or texts, recipients are pressured to provide confidential data such as bank account information, credit card numbers, date of birth, or social security numbers, potentially leading to identity theft and fraud. These fraudulent calls or messages — which threaten recipients with fines and jail time if they do not comply — are not connected with the state or federal courts.
State and federal courts do not require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call, email, or text. Oregon state courts may provide jury notices and reminders by text, but these will not request personal information, make threats, or demand money.
Persons receiving such a jury-related telephone call, email, or text demanding information or money should not provide the requested information or payment, reply directly to the text or email, click on any links, or open any attachments, regardless of who it appears the communication is from.
Commented