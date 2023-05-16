THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center has hired a new executive director, Sally Johnson. Volunteering since March 2023 as interim director and leading a successful financial sustainability plan for the center alongside the board of directors, Johnson now moves into the permanent role.

“The Dalles Art Center is a community treasure. We were lucky to have Sally living in our community with the leadership skills to help us paint a resilient future,” said Board Chairwoman Pam Westland. “Sally will lead us to develop a strategic plan to keep The Dalles Art Center sustainable for years to come, increasing community connections, education programs, vital exhibits and fundraising and development.”