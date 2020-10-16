Crestline Construction will be paving on Jewett Blvd. beginning Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In addition, the city was notified that Klickitat County PUD will be replacing power poles on Jewett Blvd. between Skyline Drive and Fireman's Park (Grandview) at the same time. Expect lane closures with long delays. For more information, contact Jan Brending at 509-493-1133 #205 or janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us.

