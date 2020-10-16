Crestline Construction will be paving on Jewett Blvd. beginning Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In addition, the city was notified that Klickitat County PUD will be replacing power poles on Jewett Blvd. between Skyline Drive and Fireman's Park (Grandview) at the same time. Expect lane closures with long delays. For more information, contact Jan Brending at 509-493-1133 #205 or janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us.
Jewett Blvd. (Highway 141) construction delays next week
La solicitud más simple para los préstamos de protección de pagos está disponible
Simpler paycheck protection loan application now available
Gorge Soroptimists offer cash grants: Live Your Dream applications due Nov. 15
Primera fatalidad de COVID-19 en el condado de Hood River fue reportada
Primera Fatalidad por COVID-19 en El Condado Hood River
First Hood River County COVID-19 fatality reported
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.