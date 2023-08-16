OLYMPIA — The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office is looking for comments on a new program that will provide grants to increase youth access to community athletic facilities.
The new Community Outdoor Athletic Facilities program will provide grants to buy land and develop or renovate youth outdoor athletic facilities in communities that lack recreational opportunities and have underserved populations.
The office is seeking public comment on a range of policies for the new program, including how large grants may be, what types of activities will be allowed and what costs will be reimbursed.
Comments must be submitted online by Sept. 12. More information about the grant program may be found on the grant web page. The public also may sign up for future emails about the program’s final policies, application deadlines and webinars.
The Legislature has provided $12.6 million for the program. Applications will be accepted in the fall. Local governments and districts, nonprofits and Native American tribes may apply.
This page details the amount of funding and how to apply.
Commented