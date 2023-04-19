Indian Creek Trail

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District (HRVPRD) has partnered with the Columbia Land Trust to bring a new section of the Indian Creek Trail to the Heights in Hood River.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District (HRVPRD) has partnered with the Columbia Land Trust to bring a new section of the Indian Creek Trail to the Heights in Hood River. Land Trust Natural Area Manager Kate Conley said a donation of 40 acres of land from the Sieverkropp Development helped advance the Indian Creek Trail project and expand the Land Trust’s conservation efforts.

The Columbia Land Trust is a nonprofit nature conservancy organization based out of Vancouver, Wash., but has field offices in White Salmon, Astoria and Portland. Their work stretches through the Gorge and out to the mouth of the Columbia River.