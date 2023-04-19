HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District (HRVPRD) has partnered with the Columbia Land Trust to bring a new section of the Indian Creek Trail to the Heights in Hood River. Land Trust Natural Area Manager Kate Conley said a donation of 40 acres of land from the Sieverkropp Development helped advance the Indian Creek Trail project and expand the Land Trust’s conservation efforts.
The Columbia Land Trust is a nonprofit nature conservancy organization based out of Vancouver, Wash., but has field offices in White Salmon, Astoria and Portland. Their work stretches through the Gorge and out to the mouth of the Columbia River.
“We focus on conservation in the East Cascades ecoregion and a bit of the Columbia Plateau ecoregion,” said Conley. “But basically, we’re protecting important wildlife habitats or natural areas that aren’t already protected. We either purchase land or accept donation of properties. Or we use a tool called a conservation easement to protect the natural and habitat values of important lands and waters in our region.”
With the donation, the Land Trust added to their already existing conservation project along the Hood River.
In 2010, PacifiCorp decommissioned the Powerdale Dam and opened conversations with the Land Trust and Hood River County on potentially transferring ownership of about 400 acres of land formerly known as the Powerdale Corridor. Negotiations led to PacifiCorp donating 400 acres of land along the lower Hood River to the Columbia Land Trust and Hood River County. Conley said the land is split between them and Hood River County (a 300-100 split, respectively) but together they protect wildlife habitats and maintain public access points along the river.
A few years later in 2015, representatives with Sieverkropp Development approached the Land Trust and Parks with a proposal. As developers were beginning to plan out property development, they discovered a section of land that sat outside the urban growth boundary and inside the National Scenic Area. They donated 40 acres along the east facing hillside.
Parks and Rec Director Mark Hickok said he was excited to hear about the land trust’s acquisition from the Sieverkropp Development and saw this as an opportunity to continue building out the Indian Creek Trail.
“They [the Land Trust] were on board from day one,” said Hickok.
For the next three years the two organizations formulated plans and designs for the trail. Hickok approached the City of Hood River with a request for an easement along the embankment River and the city agreed. With the help from volunteers in the community and Parks and Rec maintenance workers clearing vegetation, building boardwalks, and removing half-century old tires they were able to connect the trail from the Heights to downtown. Hickok said that when workers were clearing the trail, they came across hundreds of old tires littered along the hill. Both he and Conley speculate landowners in the 1960s and ‘70s used the hillside as a dumping ground. They are still working to remove the tires and are giving the community an opportunity to help.
The Parks and Rec and Land Trust is planning an Earth Celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 22 to commemorate the official opening of the section of trail. After a few words from representatives, attendees can walk the trail and assist in cleaning up the tires and depositing them into dumpsters that were donated by Hood River Waste Connections, who offered to haul the tires away for free.
In other news, Hickok says the Parks and Rec department has applied for a Pathways grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to connect the Indian Creek Trail. He anticipates a decision will be made in July. The land, also known as the Campbell Property, is the final connector of the trail.
“The main line goes from Hazel Avenue, just above downtown, all the way to Barrett Park. Except for 1,200 linear feet in the center of it, which is the Campbell property that has that breaks up the trail,” said Hickok. “We are just playing the waiting game right now.”
Commented