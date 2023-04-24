CGN health
Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash

Hood River County Health Department has recently received several reports of gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms like abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to an April 21 press release.

“As we continue routine case investigation and follow-up, we suspect there is ongoing disease transmission throughout the region,” said the release. “As of now, there is no clear cause of this illness.”