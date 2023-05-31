In the sky June 2023
CGN Jim White What's in the Night Sky

June brings the summer solstice and the start of summer on June 21. That means long days and short nights, especially at our latitude. The further north you are in the northern hemisphere, the shorter the nights at this time of year. And we are farther north than a lot of people realize. My estimate is that we live farther north than ¼ of Canadians, including those in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa!

One thing we are all hearing more about recently is displays of the northern lights, or Aurora borealis. I am sometimes asked, “When and where can I see them?” Alas, they do not occur on any regular timeframe, and seeing them requires some persistence and luck. They are caused by powerful geomagnetic storms on our Sun, and occur when one of these storms ejects material aimed toward Earth. Since it takes a couple of days for the storm material to reach Earth, there are alerts that you can subscribe to, in order to get a chance to see them. Check out the “Space Weather Prediction Center” at www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast. You can subscribe and get email updates. The Sun goes through an approximate 11-year cycle of geomagnetic storms, and we are currently on the upswing in the cycle. It helps considerably to have dark skies, and of course you’ll have to stay up late at this time of year.