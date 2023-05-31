June brings the summer solstice and the start of summer on June 21. That means long days and short nights, especially at our latitude. The further north you are in the northern hemisphere, the shorter the nights at this time of year. And we are farther north than a lot of people realize. My estimate is that we live farther north than ¼ of Canadians, including those in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa!
One thing we are all hearing more about recently is displays of the northern lights, or Aurora borealis. I am sometimes asked, “When and where can I see them?” Alas, they do not occur on any regular timeframe, and seeing them requires some persistence and luck. They are caused by powerful geomagnetic storms on our Sun, and occur when one of these storms ejects material aimed toward Earth. Since it takes a couple of days for the storm material to reach Earth, there are alerts that you can subscribe to, in order to get a chance to see them. Check out the “Space Weather Prediction Center” at www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast. You can subscribe and get email updates. The Sun goes through an approximate 11-year cycle of geomagnetic storms, and we are currently on the upswing in the cycle. It helps considerably to have dark skies, and of course you’ll have to stay up late at this time of year.
While you are watching and hoping for an Auroral display, you can check out the June night sky. You will not miss Venus; our neighbor and near twin continues to shine quite brightly in the western evening sky. I get more questions about Venus than just about anything. On the 21st, the thin crescent Moon will be just above Venus, which should be a very nice sight. On June 30, Venus and Mars will be very close together. The two planets will be about three degrees apart. The full Moon is about ½ degree in diameter, for comparison.
Our Moon will be full on June 3, with new Moon following on the 17th.
The bright planets Jupiter and Saturn remain in the morning sky. By the end of the month, Saturn will be rising by about midnight. For you early risers, the waning crescent Moon and Jupiter will be close to each other on the morning of June 14.
Summer begins on June 21, when the Sun is at its highest level in our sky. The Sun will be about 67 degrees above the southern horizon at its highest on that day. While it may seem that way, the Sun never is straight overhead for us. We are too far north. You’ll have to travel to the tropics for that. But if you like sunshine, you’ll appreciate our long days. On the 21st sunrise will be at about 5:15 a.m., with sunset not until about 9 p.m. That’s about 15 hours and 45 minutes of daylight. Days will then start to become shorter, but at a very slow rate at first. At the end of June, we will have only lost about three minutes of day length.
The stars of early summer are worth staying up for. Facing south, look high overhead for the bright star Arcturus, in the constellation Bootes. Below Arcturus, find another bright star, about 30 degrees above the horizon, which is Spica, in the constellation Virgo. Above Arcturus, you can find the familiar Big Dipper, in the constellation Ursa Major.
If you follow the curve of the Dipper’s handle southward, you will come to Arcturus. Continuing along the same curve, you will come to Spica. The Big Dipper is a handy way to locate those bright stars.
See if you can locate them, and happy June stargazing!
