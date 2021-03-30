SEATTLE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed a Mexican national March 23 with federal convictions in both Washington and Oregon including first degree child molestation, first degree attempting to commit sexual penetration, and first degree attempting to commit sexual abuse.
Juan Manuel Enriquez-Martinez, 40, was convicted June 23, 2015, in the Wasco County Circuit Court for attempting to commit sexual penetration and for attempting to commit sexual abuse in the first degree and was sentenced to 56 months and 14 months confinement, according to an ICE press release. On Jan. 19, 2016, Enriquez-Martinez was convicted in the Klickitat Superior Court for the State of Washington of child molestation in the first degree and was sentence to 68 months confinement
Enriquez-Martinez came to the attention of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers as a result of his criminal convictions.
On March 1, 2016, ICE ERO’s Portland office lodged an immigration detainer on Enriquez-Martinez with the Federal Correction Institution in Sheridan, Ore., where he was being detained. ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals like Enriquez-Martinez who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On Feb. 22, 2021, the Washington Department of Corrections transferred custody of Enrique-Martinez to ICE and on March 10 an immigration judge ordered Enriquez-Martinez removed to Mexico, the release stated. Enriquez-Martinez waived his right to appeal the decision. Enriquez-Martinez was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.
According to the press release, ICE is now implementing the civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Jan. 20 to focus resources on threats to national security, border security and public safety.
