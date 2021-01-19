Hood River Watershed Group hosts “Irrigation Modernization in Hood River and Beyond,” a Zoom presentation, on Jan. 26 from 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration for the meeting is requested at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrd-qqrTMvGtyzBAoj5j6lOE7_w5KabTiD.
Margi Hoffman, director of Strategic Operations, and Raija Bushnell, program specialist with Farmer’s Conservation Alliance, will present.
"Farmers in the western United States rely on irrigation to grow food, but many of the diversions and canals that capture and convey this water from rivers to farms are inefficient," said a HRWG press release. "Farmers Conservation Alliance (FCA), a local non-profit based in Hood River, is working with irrigation districts locally and throughout the West to enable and accelerate the modernization of irrigation infrastructure in order to benefit fish, farms, and rural communities."
For more information, email cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org or call 541-386-6063.
