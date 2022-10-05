On Sept. 22, Wylde Wind & Water (WW&W) intern Erandy Galindo, 16, was invited to testify in front of the Oregon Senate Interim Committee on Education chaired by Sen. Michael Dembrow. Galindo, an intern for WW&W this summer, is a junior at Hood River Valley High School.
Six students from around the state testified about their experiences with summer programs funded by a grant from the Oregon Association of Educational School Districts (OAESD). The event was organized by Oregon ASK Expanded Learning Partnership, directed by Beth Unverzagt.
WW&W, founded by Hood River local Fiona Wylde, was one of those grant-funded programs, serving 53 students over three weeks as part of the Hood River County School District’s migrant summer education program.
Below is Galindo’s testimony before the committee on education:
My name is Erandy Galindo, and I had the pleasure of participating as an intern at Wylde Wind & Water Aug. 15 through Sept. 2 down at our local waterfront in Hood River. Some of our daily activities included teaching kids a different kind of water activity (like) SUP, kayak, ocean canoe each day of the week as well as having guest speakers (like) Riverkeeper and Weatherflow.
I got the opportunity to learn about new jobs at our local waterfront as well as create an environment where kids feel safe and welcome in trying new water activities. I also had a personal experience with two little girls who attended the first week of camp. I saw how they faced their fears in getting into the water and learning how to swim and getting comfortable. This was especially heartwarming because they both made me letters thanking me for teaching them how to swim and being with them — just being there for them when they were scared of something new which they were trying. It was really heartwarming.
I also learned the importance of wearing a life jacket and I think this opportunity could really benefit our community more because I feel not only the kids, but the interns learned a lot from it.
WW&W is urging everyone to contact their legislature to continue to finance these summer programs.
