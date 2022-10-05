Wylde Wind & Water interns

This summer’s Wylde Wind & Water interns, left to right, were Julian Radavan, Omar Radavan, Favian Lopez, Erandy Galindo, Bryanna Padilla and Ashley Padilla with Fiona Wylde, director of WW&W.

On Sept. 22, Wylde Wind & Water (WW&W) intern Erandy Galindo, 16, was invited to testify in front of the Oregon Senate Interim Committee on Education chaired by Sen. Michael Dembrow. Galindo, an intern for WW&W this summer, is a junior at Hood River Valley High School.

Six students from around the state testified about their experiences with summer programs funded by a grant from the Oregon Association of Educational School Districts (OAESD). The event was organized by Oregon ASK Expanded Learning Partnership, directed by Beth Unverzagt.