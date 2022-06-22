Hood River Valley High School held its 2022 Senior Scholarship Night on May 19 — and it was a record-breaking evening.
Students were awarded scholarships totaling $598,750, an all-time high, said Hood River County Education Foundation Executive Director Meleah Bauman. HRCEF’s awarded 49 of those scholarships with a total of $196,300; additionally, more than $34,000 was awarded to 15 HRVHS alumni currently pursuing two-year, four-year or trade degrees.
“The previous record was $500,000 and pre-pandemic,” she said. “It’s an increase of 20% and an amazing jump!”
In all, 187 local scholarships were awarded to 71 HRVHS seniors.
While it manages approximately 45 scholarships, HRCEF also partners with Hood River County School District and 32 local scholarship organizations (including Rotary and the Hood River Lions) to provide an electronic application process — a new role for the foundation that grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bauman said; HRCEF manages this online project for the community.
“Anyone can view the scholarship information and application instructions from any device that has internet or cell data, not to mention apply for scholarships,” she said. “Students don’t have to worry about the cost of printing for applications, essay drafts, etc.”
She said that online efficiencies also mean students spend less time on applications. “They can apply to more local scholarships or spend the extra time finding other scholarship and grant opportunities,” she said.
“We are excited that students this year received a record amount of financial aid, but there is always more need,” Bauman said. “Scholarships make a difference for Hood River County students; even $1,000 can make a difference for a student deciding between a two-year and four-year path — or whether they pursue a secondary education at all.”
A list of all HRCEF scholarship awardees can be found at hrcef.org/high-school-scholarships.
Bauman said those interested in learning about starting a scholarship of their own should contact the HRCEF office at ed.foundation@hoodriver.k12.or.us or 541-387-5713; those interested in supporting its scholarship programs can also contact the office to receive donation information, visit hrcef.org/contribute, or mail to 1011 Eugene St., Hood River, OR 97031.
The foundation also supports HRCSD through teaching grants, field trip grants and the Opportunity Fund, which supports equitable access to sports and activities for all middle school students, Bauman said.
•••
This year’s scholarship night event was a hybrid program, with students and families attending in person; the community was invited to watch a live-stream of the program online. Scholarship announcements were pre-recorded.
“Due to the number of students receiving scholarships and the number of local scholarships being awarded, there are just too many people to safety bring together inside the Bowe Theater,” HRCSD Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn told the school board during its May 11 meeting.
“This community never ceases to amaze me,” he added. “People give and give and give, all in an effort to support the children of this community to pursue their educational dreams … A huge shout out to the Hood River Education Foundation Director Meleah Bauman, the foundation board members, as well as to HRVHS Principal Columba Jones and her staff for creatively finding a way to honor the students’ accomplishments and to celebrate the generosity of the community.”
