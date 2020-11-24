The Capital Funds Campaign for the Hood River Valley Adult Center began on Nov. 12 with local donations over $10,000 the first week of fundraising. Funds are being raised for a complete remodel of the kitchen at The Center.
“Meals for the Hood River County Meals on Wheels program have been prepared in the kitchen at The Center for the past 26 years,” said a press release. “To keep up with the increasing demand for Meals on Wheels, the kitchen needs remodeled.”
Recently, traditional Thanksgiving dinners through Meals on Wheels were prepared and distributed to almost 150 drive-through clients with an additional 100 meals delivered to clients’ homes. As winter approaches and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, this need is expected to increase.
“As you make your end of year giving plans, please consider a donation to the Hood River Adult Center Capital Funds Campaign,” said a press release. “Through matching grants from philanthropic organizations, your donation will be doubled. More information on the Capital Funds Campaign cat www.HRVAC.org.”
Tax deductible donation may be mailed to Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031, or online at www.hrvac.org/donate.
