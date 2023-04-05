PARKLAND, Wash.— Pacific Lutheran University has announced that Theo Levine, a student at Hood River Valley High School, has been named a Regents’ Scholar, earning a full-tuition per year scholarship.

Theo Levine

Theo Levine, PLU Regents’ Scholar, starred in the Hood River Valley High School theater department’s production of “Clue” earlier this year.

Levine was part of an applicant pool of more than 400 for PLU’s President’s Scholarship, of which 120 were selected.