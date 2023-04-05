Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PARKLAND, Wash.— Pacific Lutheran University has announced that Theo Levine, a student at Hood River Valley High School, has been named a Regents’ Scholar, earning a full-tuition per year scholarship.
Levine was part of an applicant pool of more than 400 for PLU’s President’s Scholarship, of which 120 were selected.
First named a President’s Scholar, Levine was invited to campus in February to interview with PLU faculty for the next tiers of scholarships — the $40,000 per year Harstad Founder’s Scholarship and the full-tuition Regents’ Scholarship. Only 10 Harstad Founder’s Scholars and five Regents’ Scholars were selected. All applicants met a rigorous standard of academic excellence; however, students awarded these top scholarships displayed exemplary qualities in leadership, service, and academics, while also displaying the potential to enrich our campus community in the classroom and beyond, said a press release.
This year’s President’s, Harstad and Regents’ Scholars have a cumulative average weighted GPA of 4.09.
A small private university in Tacoma’s Parkland neighborhood, PLU is known for its commitment to public service, robust student support services, and academic rigor, said a press release. The university has recently been recognized as an institution on the rise by higher education media.
