The Hood River Valley High School’s MEChA club hosted an indoor soccer tournament as a fundraiser in January. The even included an art activity table, above, for families, in addition to the elimination tournament.
The Hood River Valley High School’s MEChA club hosted a community event Saturday, Jan. 14 to raise funds for a club field trip and sashes. The event featured indoor soccer for high school age and older and an art class for all ages.
Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA) is a student organization that promotes higher education, cultura, and historia.
The event was an open, friendly community gathering, said club advisor Cynthia Rivera. “It was fun and we received good feedback and comments, and we look forward to hosting a similar event in March,” she said. The event was to bring the community together and interact in a family experience, she added.
Teams were formed and a soccer bracket drawn up, and teams were eliminated as they lost. The winner of the event was The Dirty Kicksters.
Sarah Lyon, who participated in the event, gave a shout out to the Hood River MEChA Club. “It was so fun to see the community come together to play great soccer and to have art activities provided for families,” she said. “I hope it can happen again soon. Well done!”
“My 9th grader played and he had a great time,” said Nate Parson.
