MEChA

The Hood River Valley High School’s MEChA club hosted an indoor soccer tournament as a fundraiser in January. The even included an art activity table, above, for families, in addition to the elimination tournament.  

 Contributed photo

The Hood River Valley High School’s MEChA club hosted a community event Saturday, Jan. 14 to raise funds for a club field trip and sashes. The event featured indoor soccer for high school age and older and an art class for all ages.

Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA) is a student organization that promotes higher education, cultura, and historia.

MEChA

The Hood River Valley High School’s MEChA club hosted an indoor soccer tournament as a fundraiser in January. The even included an art activity table, above, for families, in addition to the elimination tournament. 