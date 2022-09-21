HOOD RIVER — Hood River Distillers (HRD) announced the promotion of President David Ballew to the position of president and CEO on Sept. 6.

Ronald Dodge, who has been CEO since 1999, will remain executive vice chair of the company, focused on strategic direction and corporate partnerships, according to an HRD press release.

“Since joining Hood River Distillers in 2020, David’s dedication to our company has impressed our people, our distributors and our partners,” said Dodge. “His keen market understanding, fiscal discipline and passion for our portfolio has laid the groundwork for a very strong future.”

As president, Ballew has designed and delivered on strategic plans that helped strengthen HRD’s market position and portfolio — particularly among the premium price points, said the press release. He has overseen the recent introduction of Timberline Vodka; line extensions and packaging redesigns for Trail’s End and Big Gin; as well as the launch of barrel programs for Easy Rider, Trail’s End and McCarthy’s brands. In addition, Ballew has overseen planning for launch of McCarthy’s 6-year-old, an extension of the brand’s original release, which is the first American Single Malt.

“I have been thrilled to be a part of Hood River Distillers and its portfolio of award-winning, beloved brands,” said Ballew. “We’ve accomplished so much, and that is clearly a result of our exceptional people. All of our fingerprints are on each bottle, and I’m honored to look to the future with such a great team.”

Ballew’s promotion caps a career in the beverage industry spanning more than three decades with some of the industry’s most respected suppliers, such as Moët Hennessy USA, Terlato, Trinchero and E&J Gallo. Additionally, his experience leading sales teams at Glazers and Premier Beverage has helped form the foundation for Hood River Distiller’s expansion into new markets.