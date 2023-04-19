As Hood River County School District (HRCSD) prepares for next school year, it made changes within its administrative staff to ensure each school has the necessary resources to support students, staff, and families. These changes are effective on July 1.
Renee Thessing, Mid Valley Elementary assistant principal, will transition to Wy’east Middle School as the assistant principal. Danny Nanez currently holds the middle school administrative role in a temporary capacity for the 2022-23 school year. Thessing, who is bilingual (English/Spanish), has an extensive educational and professional background in dual language programs, which will be a benefit to Wy’east Middle School as it develops its program.
Garrett Apland, Hood River Middle School assistant principal, will move to Mid Valley Elementary School as the assistant principal. His educational and professional background include a focus on English language development (ELD), which will be helpful to Mid Valley Elementary School as approximately 65 percent of the school services English Language Learners. Within HRCSD, Apland has co-directed the AVID program, co-led the summer school program at Mid Valley Elementary School, and provided important instructional support to help advance student outcomes.
Jennifer Schlosser, recruitment and retention specialist of HRCSD, will transition to Hood River Middle School as the assistant principal. Schlosser served as an assistant principal at Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) for the 2021-22 school year as well as managed the summer school program for middle school students. Prior to that role, she was a school counselor at HRVHS for 24 years. Schlosser has served in several leadership roles with-in the high school counseling department, high school, and school district, with a clear focus on student achievement and staff development.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said he and the school district are grateful for the support and service Nanez has provided this school year to the Wy’east community.
Administrators are working with Polkinghorn on the change of responsibilities for next school year.
“All of our administrators are lifelong learners and these administrators will step into new roles for next school year to provide excellent support to our students and school communities,” Polkinghorn said. “They are focused on supporting the school district in whichever way they can.”
