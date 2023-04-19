As Hood River County School District (HRCSD) prepares for next school year, it made changes within its administrative staff to ensure each school has the necessary resources to support students, staff, and families. These changes are effective on July 1.

Renee Thessing, Mid Valley Elementary assistant principal, will transition to Wy’east Middle School as the assistant principal. Danny Nanez currently holds the middle school administrative role in a temporary capacity for the 2022-23 school year. Thessing, who is bilingual (English/Spanish), has an extensive educational and professional background in dual language programs, which will be a benefit to Wy’east Middle School as it develops its program.

Garrett Apland

Jennifer Schlosser

