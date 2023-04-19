Hood River County School District has started budget preparations for the 2023-2024 school year, and its board of directors heard an update on projected State School Funds and the district’s Local Option Levy at the April 12 meeting held at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Building.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said that the proposed State School Fund rate for the upcoming biennium is $9.9 billion — a 6.5% increase from 2021-2023 and a $400 million increase from the initial recommendation from the state budget office for 2023-2025.
However, a survey of more than 40 districts across the state, large and small, has deemed state funding needs to be $10.3 billion just to cover projected roll-up costs — for HRCSD, that includes employee salaries currently in negotiations and an increase in liability insurance rates.
The $9.9 billion state school fund will leave an estimated shortfall for the district between $500,000 to $2 million. “There’s a range there because one of the things we don’t know yet is where our end fund balance will land,” Polkinghorn said.
“Oregon schools are chronically underfunded, and that funding is chronically unpredictable,” he said. “That $10.3 billion State School Funding level, that’s just what we need to continue doing what we’re doing. If we really want to improve education in Oregon and get to a metric that is a quality education model, to bring Oregon up beyond the bottom quartile of public education in the nation … Oregon schools need $11.3 billion.”
HRCSD has a biennial reserve fund to help offset some of those costs, created by the board and administrators. “Right now, our plan is to utilize part of the biennial reserve to cover as much of that variance as we’re able to. But also, when we look at enrollment trends across the district, we need to realistically think about how we’re going to begin to contract organizational costs to align better with our enrollment trending over a period of time versus doing that all at once.”
Other funding sources
Two major funding sources for public education the district feels confident about receiving: The Student Investment Account (SIA), which brings in about $3.5 million annually to the school district, and Measure 98/High School Success Fund, anticipated to bring in about $1.5 million.
SIA funds are used to pay for programs outside general fund dollars, such as Family Engagement Specialists and instructional coaches, as well as summer school; High School Success Funds are used for programs such as Career and Technical Education and dropout prevention, and to fund positions at Hood River Options Academy.
There is proposed legislation in Salem the district is tracking that could bring in extra funding, though both are uncertain. One is an Early Literacy bill that could provide $100-$200 million for evidenced-based literacy strategies and culturally-responsive approaches (potentially about $700,000 for the district); the other is a Summer Enrichment Programming bill projected at $20 million, funds from which would be used for summer school. Support for that bill is fading, Polkinghorn said.
“The good news for Hood River County School District is we’ve heard from the board and community that summer school is important, and we prioritize that in our SIA budget to the tune of about $450,000 or so,” he said. “But by comparison, the last two years have been about $800,000 summer school programs. So a smaller program proposed for this year, but we’ll still be able to have a program available for kids in all grades this summer.”
Measure 14-76
Polkinghorn said the district is building its budget assuming the passing of the Local Option Levy, Measure 14-76, this May. Administrators met April 13 to discuss what would potentially come out of the budget should it fail.
“The levy brings in approximately $4.2 million to the school district annually, so when we’re looking at a $500,000 to $2 million negative variance, just add $4 million onto those numbers,” he said. “That’s the scope of the reductions we’re looking at.”
The levy is a continuation of the current Local Option Levy passed by 73.99% of voters in 2018 and expiring June 30 — a rate of $1.25 per $1,000 assessed tax value, which would generate approximately $3,478,337 per year. Levy approval would also result in matching revenue from the State of Oregon of approximately $728,240 — meaning an estimated $4.2 million in funding per year.
It’s the same rate HRCSD has asked voters to approve for the past 15 years. The board has adjusted the rate to fall below $1.25 in the past, when state school funding was higher than projected, Polkinghorn noted. It cannot be pushed above $1.25.
“The Local Option Levy is one way we know that we have a source of income we can count on every year to help us continue to put programs in front of our students,” he said. The levy helps protect core academic programs and supports extracurricular activities, electives, and Career and Technical Education and advanced placement courses, as well as keeps class sizes low.
“The Local Option Levy is one way we know that we have a source of income we can count on every year to help us continue to put programs in front of our students,” he said. The levy helps protect core academic programs and supports extracurricular activities, electives, and Career and Technical Education and advanced placement courses, as well as keeps class sizes low.”
Since November 2004, the Local Option Levy has passed with growing support. “That really shows strong trust in the schools and faith in the schools that we’re using their local taxpayers funds appropriately,” Polkinghorn said. “It also shows we have a community that supports our schools and supports the work we’re doing with our students, and that there’s a history of that here.”
Enrollment outlook
As of March 30, the largest class is this year’s junior class at Hood River Valley High, with 348 students (there are 315 seniors, 332 freshman and 335 sophomores); this year’s kindergarten class is the smallest at 239, with fifth-grade the largest at both the elementary and middle school levels with 302. State School Funding is dependent on enrollment.
“What you see, these high school grades [is] well over 300 students per grade level; when you compare that to kindergarten, first, second and third grade, enrollment numbers are much less,” he said. “If that trend continues over time, you’re talking 40-ish students per year over 13 grades — about 500 kids down in 13 years.”
He said it would be prudent to think about consolidating positions when people resign or retire. “It’s not a major crisis for us at the moment, but if we don’t start to pay attention, sooner rather than later, it can become a crisis for us.”
Commented