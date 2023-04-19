Hood River County School District has started budget preparations for the 2023-2024 school year, and its board of directors heard an update on projected State School Funds and the district’s Local Option Levy at the April 12 meeting held at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Building.

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.

Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said that the proposed State School Fund rate for the upcoming biennium is $9.9 billion — a 6.5% increase from 2021-2023 and a $400 million increase from the initial recommendation from the state budget office for 2023-2025.