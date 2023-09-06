HRCSD summer school

Superintendent Bill Newton, left, with this year’s summer school administration team of Holly Lavoie (K-8 at May Street Elementary), Tess Misa (9-12 at HRVHS) and Sarah Maddox (K-8 at May Street Elementary). The trio were recognized Aug. 30. There will be a full report on summer school at an upcoming board meeting.

 Stephanie Hoppe photo

HOOD RIVER — Superintendent Bill Newton began the Aug. 30 Hood River County School Board meeting with an update on the beginning of new school year. The pre-Labor Day start date has been a goal of the board for the past few years.

Newton noted the “tremendous amount of work” that goes into the new school year, from hiring new staff and substitutes to bus, building and grounds maintenance that happens all summer long. He also recognized kitchen staff for providing meals to students over the break.