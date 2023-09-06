HOOD RIVER — Superintendent Bill Newton began the Aug. 30 Hood River County School Board meeting with an update on the beginning of new school year. The pre-Labor Day start date has been a goal of the board for the past few years.
Newton noted the “tremendous amount of work” that goes into the new school year, from hiring new staff and substitutes to bus, building and grounds maintenance that happens all summer long. He also recognized kitchen staff for providing meals to students over the break.
This year, the district is emphasizing the importance of attending school on a regular basis. “Last year we had 35%, or more than 1,300 students, considered chronically absent, meaning they missed 17 or more days of school,” he said — a challenge faced by districts nationwide.
“It is difficult for students to access academic and social emotional learning opportunities, as well as build relationships if they aren’t in school,” he said, then detailed a training held at the beginning of August focusing on family engagement and the importance of validating each student as part of improving overall attendance. “So our focus is not only every day [attendance] matters, but also every student matters,” he said.
“… I encourage all the families to get involved in your schools, volunteer,” said Vice Chair Brandi Sheppard (position 6) during board comments. “There’s open houses coming up, things like that, and it’s a good way to get to know your school and your kids’ teachers.”
Core Value survey results
Stephanie Hoppe, the district’s communications director, shared the results of last spring’s Core Value survey taken by community members, staff and students. One of the district’s strategic plan goals is to regularly gather and analyze feedback from stakeholders to improve services to students and families, she said.
There were 227 parents and guardians who responded, down slightly from the fall survey. “They rated performance between neutral and good in all areas,” she said. “Community and family partnerships and wellness rated the highest, and student learning and growth rated lowest.”
Student participation was also down to 661 from 1,174 in the fall, she said; they rated performance between neutral and good on all values, with safety and operations and wellness rating highest.
As for staff, 138 responded, up from 81 in the fall. Hoppe said staff’s summary ratings for core values were generally higher than that of parents and guardians, and that they also rated most areas slightly lower in the spring than fall.
Hoppe said the results show that families, staff and students feel there are no poor areas, but that there is room for improvement, and that wellness rated highest among all respondent groups. Areas for improvement include facilitating honest conversations about race and professional development opportunities, she said.
Another survey will be conducted in the spring to compare results.
National Hispanic Heritage Month
Board members unanimously passed Resolution No. 23-24/01 recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month. “Hispanic Heritage Month honors the rich diversity of the Hispanic and Latino community and celebrates the many ways Hispanic people contribute to Hood River County School District, the Hood River community, the State of Oregon and across the nation,” Newton said.
People with Hispanic heritage make up nearly half of HRCSD’s student population and about 20% of its employees. “Your passage of this resolution reaffirms our school district’s commitment to support and serve all students in our district,” Newton said.
Newton reported that the district has recently received two grants: The Youth Engagement Grant ($250,000), and the 21st Century Grant ($425,000).
Board members also unanimously approved the MOVER Grant from the Department of Energy ($1,000,000) to help with adding electric school buses and needed infrastructure over the next three years.
A story detailing these grants will appear in the Sept. 13 edition of Columbia Gorge News.
Commented