HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District board members got good news at the Jan. 11 meeting held at Wy’east Middle School (see related story, Jan. 18 edition).

“I want to be sure the board and our community knows that we recently received notice from independent auditors of our ninth consecutive unmodified financial audit option,” Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said in his opening remarks.

Doug Holmes

Hood River County School District Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes 
Rich Polkinghorn

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.