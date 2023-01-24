Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District board members got good news at the Jan. 11 meeting held at Wy’east Middle School (see related story, Jan. 18 edition).
“I want to be sure the board and our community knows that we recently received notice from independent auditors of our ninth consecutive unmodified financial audit option,” Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said in his opening remarks.
While the full report will be presented to the board from the auditor at the next board meeting, Polkinghorn said the clean audit is a benchmark of financial transparency, one of the board’s goals.
“Our continued excellence in financial accounting should demonstrate to our community that we are excellent stewards of our public funds,” he said. “Nine consecutive years of clean audits is the result of a tremendous amount of work throughout our system to ensure that we have multiple levels of control and accountability from the front offices at our schools all the way to the business office.”
He congratulated district Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes, his staff and the entire administrative team for “again achieving a very high level of excellence in fiscal stewardship.”
“(It’s) amazing to have our ninth unmodified opinion for our district,” said Board President Corinda Hankins Elliott during the board comment period at the conclusion of the meeting. “Thank you so much to Doug and all of your staff because it takes a lot of people and a lot of effort to do that. We really appreciate you.”
“It just needs to be said over and over,” said Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz. “Our district is transparent and very accurate about how we spend the tax dollars that we receive. And that’s not happening everywhere, so we should celebrate that.”
“It’s not easy to continue down that road of getting perfect audits,” said Board Member Tom Scully.
