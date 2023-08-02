HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District Board of Directors held a special meeting Monday, July 24, to appoint Bill Newton as interim superintendent and to approve the contract.
HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District Board of Directors held a special meeting Monday, July 24, to appoint Bill Newton as interim superintendent and to approve the contract.
The board passed the motion unanimously.
Rich Polkinghorn, former HRCSD superintendent, is now superintendent of the White Salmon Valley School District (see related story).
“The HRCSD Board of Directors was pleased to have more than 15 applicants for our open interim superintendent position,” said Chrissy Reitz, board chair, in a press release. “After a thorough process, which included interviews with four of the applicants, Bill was our unanimous choice.”
Reitz said the board was impressed with Newton’s extensive knowledge of HRCSD operations and programs. Newton has served as the curriculum and instruction executive director for HRCSD since 2019-20. He was principal at Westside Elementary School from 2012-2018. Prior to moving to HRCSD, Newton worked in the Salem-Keizer Public Schools, including 14 years in school administration and three years as a fourth/fifth grade teacher. He also served as a sixth grade and math/science teacher for three years within Gresham-Barlow Public Schools. In addition to his support of public education in Oregon, Newton served as an elementary school principal for two years in Bolivia.
Newton said his vision is to continue to strive toward meeting the 2021-26 strategic goals while also focusing on efforts to address current challenges. “I aim to build strong teams, encouraging and empowering members to achieve our goals by maximizing their intelligence and resourcefulness,” Newton said. “A growth mindset wins the day, always.
“I have steeped myself in the journey of connecting with and understanding cultures different than mine because I truly believe diversity is a strength,” said Newton. “I am proud of this work, including efforts during my tenure in HRCSD to develop my equity lens and understanding my biases in order to keep an equitable mindset front and center when making decisions for all students.”
HRCSD will begin a formal process for a permanent superintendent in October 2023.
•••
Stephanie Hoppe, Hood River County School District communications director, contributed to this report.
