The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge

 Noah Noteboom/file

Hood River/White Salmon bridge closures planned start June 20

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge will be closed to all traffic Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on Fridays from midnight to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 20 through July 7.