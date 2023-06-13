Hood River/White Salmon bridge closures planned start June 20
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge will be closed to all traffic Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on Fridays from midnight to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 20 through July 7.
During the closures, crews from Abhe & Svoboda, Inc. will perform repairs to the steel truss members of the bridge. The work will include connection repairs, floorbeam knee brace repairs, rocker bearing modifications, debris removal, joint header repair, and sealing concrete cracks. The port accepted a bid from Abhe & Svoboda of $460,928 and issued a Notice of Intent to Award on May 16. The final work schedule was received from Abhe on June 9. The project is overseen by bridge engineering firm HDR, Inc. Updates to the project work schedule will be posted on portofhoodriver.com.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
