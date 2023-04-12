Mount Adams Resource Stewards chipper truck

Mount Adams Resource Stewards' chipper truck will be available to Hood River County landowners free of charge in April and May. 

HOOD RIVER — Local landowners in Hood River County will now have access to a free chipping program this spring and fall, compliments of a strategic one-time investment from the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal that funds wildfire risk reduction projects. The purpose of the investment is to help landowners reduce hazardous fuels and remove woody debris near their home and structures on their property.