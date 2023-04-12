Mount Adams Resource Steward’s chipper truck will be available to Hood River County landowners free of charge in April and May. Contributed photo
HOOD RIVER — Local landowners in Hood River County will now have access to a free chipping program this spring and fall, compliments of a strategic one-time investment from the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal that funds wildfire risk reduction projects. The purpose of the investment is to help landowners reduce hazardous fuels and remove woody debris near their home and structures on their property.
Following the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon, the state legislature passed Senate Bill 762. The legislation includes funding to numerous state agencies to help prepare communities for future wildfire events.
As a result of SB 762, the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal established the Fire Adapted Oregon initiative. The initiative provides strategic resource investments to reduce fire and help landowners become better adapted to living with wildfire by removing forest fuels from their property and creating defensible space.
Community partners, including the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District and Hood River Forest Collaborative, have secured funds to support landowners in Hood River County.
“Creating defensible space and home hardening are the most effective ways to reduce risk to your home in a future wildfire event,” said Heather Hendrixson, district manager with Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District.
Mount Adams Resource Stewards, a Gorge-based non-profit, will have their local stewardship crew available to chip branches, small trees, and other woody debris for private landowners during six Mondays this spring: April 17, April 24, May 1, May 8, May 15 and May 22. Landowners and homeowners in Hood River County are eligible to participate in this free program.
Landowners can sign-up to participate by calling 541-386-4588 or by filling out an online form. The form can be found at forms.office.com/r/yACrVNK82s.
