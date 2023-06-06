Rich Polkinghorn

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.

On June 2, Rich Polkinghorn announced his resignation from his position as Hood River County School District (HRCSD) superintendent to assume the White Salmon Valley School District superintendent position. Polkinghorn will work with the HRCSD Board of Directors to determine his last day with HRCSD.

Polkinghorn has served HRCSD students for 17 years. Prior to his current three-year superintendent assignment, Polkinghorn was a building administrator, teacher, and coach.