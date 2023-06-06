Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
On June 2, Rich Polkinghorn announced his resignation from his position as Hood River County School District (HRCSD) superintendent to assume the White Salmon Valley School District superintendent position. Polkinghorn will work with the HRCSD Board of Directors to determine his last day with HRCSD.
Polkinghorn has served HRCSD students for 17 years. Prior to his current three-year superintendent assignment, Polkinghorn was a building administrator, teacher, and coach.
Polkinghorn said he is proud of the strong, stable, and thriving HRCSD school system that prioritizes students and equity at its core.
“Thank you to everyone for all the guidance, good will, and support during my tenure in Hood River County,” he said. “I will certainly miss working alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated group of educators in HRCSD.”
Polkinghorn and his family reside in White Salmon, and three of his four children are enrolled in the WSVSD. He said the opportunity to align his personal and family values with his professional aspirations was an opportunity he needed to take.
HRCSD Board Chair Corinda Hankins Elliot said she appreciates Polkinghorn’s deep commitment to HRCSD students and the school district’s vision of excellence, every student, every day.
“We wish Rich and his family the best,” said Hankins Elliot. “Rich led our school district through one of the most challenging periods of time for public education, the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, he has led our school district to a successful Local Option Levy campaign and the completion of a new single-point of entry project at Hood River Middle School, among many other positive outcomes.”
The HRCSD Board of Directors will discuss the process for hiring a new superintendent in its June 7 school board meeting.
Commented