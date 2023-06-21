June 7, 2023, HRCSD board

Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn, Board Chair Corinda Hankins Elliott, Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz, Julia Garcia-Ramirez, Jen Kelly, Barb Hosford and Brandi Shepard listen to a presentation during the June 7 meeting at Cascade Locks Elementary.

HOOD RIVER — The June 7 Hood River County School District board meeting, held at Cascade Locks Elementary, began with a budget hearing.

Board Chair Corinda Hankins Elliott (position 3) opened the hearing as per ORS 294.43 for citizen testimony regarding the 2023-2024 approved budget. There were six speakers in total, four in favor and two against utilizing the full local option levy — $1.25 per $1,000 assessed tax value — approved by 74.64% of voters on the May 16 ballot.