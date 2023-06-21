HOOD RIVER — The June 7 Hood River County School District board meeting, held at Cascade Locks Elementary, began with a budget hearing.
Board Chair Corinda Hankins Elliott (position 3) opened the hearing as per ORS 294.43 for citizen testimony regarding the 2023-2024 approved budget. There were six speakers in total, four in favor and two against utilizing the full local option levy — $1.25 per $1,000 assessed tax value — approved by 74.64% of voters on the May 16 ballot.
District Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes brought forward Resolution 22-23/06, with the administration recommending adoption of the budget as approved by the budget committee May 2, making appropriations, imposing the tax, and categorizing the tax.
Tom Scully (position 5) moved to approve the budget, including utilizing the full local option levy rate, with Julia Garcia-Ramirez (position 4) seconding, which opened the floor for board discussion.
Most of the board was in support of utilizing the full $1.25 tax and approved the budget by a 6-1 margin.
The lone nay vote was from Jen Kelly (at large position), who was opposed to utilizing the full local option levy on the grounds that the district has yet to hear what funds it will receive from the State of Oregon for the next biennium as well as money in the district’s reserve fund.
“When the voters voted in the levy, it was for an ‘up to’ amount,” said Kelly. “It wasn’t, ‘I want you to spend a buck-25.’ And the way I view the levy is that it’s a really nice insurance policy to use when we need it, not because we can.”
“I think there’s this thought that we have the levy for dire reasons,” said Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz (position 1). “But that’s actually not what we have said to people. We have not said, ‘We want this additional money if a catastrophe happens;’ we have said to people, ‘We want this money to do things for kids.’ And that’s what they voted on.”
Kelly also asked that the district do a quantitative analysis on academic return on investment (“Increase in student learning times the number of students helped divided by dollars spent”) in order to determine how much of the levy to utilize.
Board members agreed that an analysis was a good idea, but, as Barb Hosford (position 2) said, the district doesn’t have the personnel to do that yet. She also felt it should be a committee, not just board members, doing the analysis.
“But maybe we could figure it out. It’s worth looking at,” Hosford said. “I think right now we need to do what we promised the voters we’d do, and what they voted on … The levy, I believe, was really presented to be about programs, the continuation of STEM, the continuation of art, music, phys ed.”
She also noted the matching funds the district would lose from the state by not utilizing the full levy; that number goes down for every five cents the district fails to collect, Holmes said.
“The matching money that comes from the state is a huge piece of this and certainly part of the message, that it’s a bonus to the community to get that extra money,” said Scully. “… We’re in the middle of negotiations (with certified staff), and we have a workforce that we need to take care of. So that, to me, is more reason that the public wants to see (utilizing the full levy) — we saw resounding approval (on the ballot) and we saw resounding approval tonight with public comment.”
Brandi Sheppard (position 6) agreed. “I think we were pretty explicit on the levy, saying this is for CTE, this is for staff, this is for programs. We really put that out there, and I think we need to go after the entire $1.25.”
“We were elected, I was elected to do the best for our community — the best for our students — and I feel like that’s what we need to continue to do,” said Garcia-Ramirez. She pointed to the district’s nine consecutive unmodified opinion audits, adding, “I’m still voting for that full amount — that’s what’s best for our district, that’s what’s best for our community, for our students and for our teachers.”
Hankins Elliott concurred, saying she didn’t want to lose staff. “I’m hoping for a higher state budget, but this is our budget right now and decreasing staff all across the board was included in the levy (had it not passed),” she said. “At all the schools we’ve looked at, we have a lot of recovery to make. And I want to get us back to that time, pre-pandemic, where every single year we were stronger … And the only way I see us doing that is being really conscientious of having staff, and having people in positions where they need to be, and to keep them happy and wanting to stay here.”
Kelly asked what it would take for other board members to be comfortable not levying the full $1.25.
“To answer Jen, I’ll be a lot more comfortable when the state commits to public education,” Scully said. “… If we see another cut budget from the state, it’ll be, I think, a decade of those. I think it was nine years ago they said a $10.3 was a reasonable growth budget in Oregon, and we haven’t made that yet … When we can commit to our kids being the future of our country and we’re not haggling over nickels … (When we see) all kids being successful, then we’ll have a budget that we can talk about cutting.”
