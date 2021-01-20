With a 2022 levy vote date in mind, Hood River City Council agreed last week to slow down the process toward building a new police and community justice facility in downtown Hood River.
“Not on a dusty shelf but on a block of ice,” is the analogy Councilor Mark Zanmiller used. Council took no action on city staff recommendation to proceed immediately with a complicated Request For Proposal process asking architects to submit multiple designs based on different public funding formulae for what has alternately been termed a “public safety building.”
In 2018, the city hired McKenzie Architecture to administer a planning process for a new facility, and in September the council instructed staff to work with McKenzie on presenting the RFP proposal that was proffered on Jan. 11. City staff have issued a proposal with Plan A — city-only — and Plan B — city-county — funding and design options and could include a municipal parking structure. Current plans are for the facility to built on the western half of the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, owned by the city. "Rough estimate" costs range from an $8 to $14 million city-only project to a $36 to $66 million city-county project. Any financing for a facility would depend on passage of a levy renewal by city voters of the existing bond passed 15 years ago to pay for the city fire station, meaning no tax increase for city residents; if the county joined in, county voters would need to approve a tax increase.
Zanmiller agreed that conversations are in order with other partners, including the County Health and Prevention.
Two community members urged a wider, slower look at what local agencies would use the facility and what would be its scope of service — starting with police and a range of justice-related offices but possibly including mental health programs and other agencies. (SafePlaceCAC, formerly Mid-Columbia Children’s Advocacy Center, has asked to place its offices in a new downtown facility.)
MariRuth Pretzing, Hood River, said, “The city seems poised to move forward to do a decision led by an architectural firm, with the foregone conclusion of a bond campaign.” Pretzing, an immigration rights attorney, told the council during public comment Jan. 11 that instead of building a new facility specifically for police use, “You need to have a conversation now with the community. No one asked for input from policed communities, such as people with mental health issues, the disabled, immigrants, domestic violence victims or those impacted by economic inequity and racism.”
Peter Fink of Hood River told the council, “Instead of considering this building, consider the other aspects of keeping the community safe,” including better transportation and services for the homeless.
“I was flabbergasted when I learned (of the RFP plan), and yet unsurprised as well just because 2020 was a year of economic downturn and lack of accountability of police and racial injustice and yet fact the city considering a multi-million project just to spruce up police offices seemed like a little bit of a slap in the face,” Fink said.
The City and County of Hood River are both operating their public safety functions in inadequate facilities that need to be replaced, according to a report to the council from Assistant City Manager Will Norris.
Hood River County Courthouse and sheriff’s office are seismically unstable and severely outdated, said Norris' report. Hood River Police Department has never been in a purpose-built facility and is currently located in the 4,700-square-foot converted fire engine bay in the basement of the 100-year-old City Hall.
Both the city and county have engaged in separate public safety capital facilities planning activities dating back to at least the 1990s but neither have moved past the programming phase.
Next step in the slowed-down RFP process is for Mayor Kate McBride to engage with County Board Chair Mike Oates and other community partners. The County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to discuss the pending partnership in its meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 19, after presstime.
McBride said the city and any other agency involved in the proposal have plenty of work ahead to convince voter approval.
“The city and county together, I agree it’s best but I think the ask that would need to be made would not pass right now,” McBride said. “If we do the work, it might pass in a couple of years. If you look at the demographics for the county (2019-21 budget) vote, the city passed it, the city was the bulk of the votes.” On a facility bond levy, McBride added, “You need the county too, but if you go full county, it will be a big push to get the whole thing done county-wide. All those things would have to be looked at in-depth. But we’ll have more people on our side ... all of us will have to do more meetings, dedicating ourselves to do more work, and it is worth it but know that is what we are asking ourselves to do.”
Norris said, “It sounds like this will now be at the elected level, and whatever the next steps are we will be there to support you.”
Commented