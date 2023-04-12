HOOD RIVER — When the new Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge is completed, the Port of Hood River will not receive revenue from tolls collected. On April 4, port commissioners, staff and members of the budget committee held their spring planning session to discuss how they will try and tackle the future loss of revenue.
The toll bridge itself is crucial not only to the port — more than 50% of the port’s annual revenue comes from tolls — but many businesses and residents around the Mid-Columbia Gorge rely on the bi-state connection. As with many government entities, certain branches or “cost centers” struggle to break even and labor shortages across the board are making it difficult to function at full capacity. Many other topics of concern were discussed, along with areas where the port is in good standing.
Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood opened the meeting with a review of themes from the Nov. 15 fall planning session with goals for projects that will aid in the journey to a self-sufficient port. Greenwood then asked Finance Director Debbie Smith-Wagar to speak on the port’s 10-year financial plan. Smith-Wagar joined the port on Jan. 2 as a full-time employee and is continuing to learn the port’s systems. After a brief introduction, she explained that the port is in dire need of a new financial software system. To date, Smith-Wagar has entered most financial data by hand.
“There are a lot of things that are moving right now,” said Smith-Wagar. “There is always a challenge when you are budgeting in that you have to at some point say we are going to take what we know today and we’re going to prepare a forecast. And the next day you might get new information.”
Smith-Wagar’s 10-year forecast document shows the port receiving toll revenue from the bridge until FY 2029-30, anticipating an Oct. 2029 completion date for the new bridge. Until that time, the port has discussed a series of processes, metrics and goals that can help monitor their progress towards sustainability.
A review of the port’s commitment to divesting the port from toll revenue is the first step.
“One of the things that will be coming in front of the port commission will be a policy statement committing to direct all tolls into bridge-only related activities,” said Greenwood. “Clearly this is a defining moment for our 10-year plan.”
Resolution No. 2022-23-11 states that “adequate time should be afforded to reduce expenses, develop new net revenue enterprises, seek alternate funding sources, and partner with other local agencies to gain efficiencies for the Port’s non-bridge related operations and projects[...]no later than June 30, 2028.”
Budget deep dive
For the Fiscal Year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 only three cost centers reported a positive net income. The bridge generated $6,987,663 in revenue and expended $5,092,053 for a positive net income on $1,895,610. Along with the bridge, the only other branches of the port that reported a positive net income were the marina and the port’s industrial properties.
Waterfront and Marina Manager Daryl Stafford said the marina operates at slim positive net income with an ending balance of $54,073. The marina generates 92% of its revenue from moorage such as leases and fees. The marina is home to 160 boats, with a wait list nearly as long. More than 90 applicants are on the wait list for a boat slip — some of whom have been waiting since 2020.
Stafford suggested that she and her staff have been hesitant to open new projects in the marina with the bridge replacement project expected to interfere with operations coupled with the lack of employees in the facilities department.
“After the bridge project that is when you really want to do something great. Right now, it’s just keeping up with core things,” said Stafford. “We don’t want to spend money if we’re going to relocate anything.”
In August last year, Columbia Gorge News reported that the port commission is moving forward with removing houseboats from the marina. Tenants who currently lease space will not see a renewal at the end of 2026. Stafford said her staff is working towards a 10% increase on the moorage fees for 2024, at the behest of the commission. She expects a rate survey to be completed in September so that staff may evaluate and present recommendations for any marina rate changes for 2024.
The waterfront recreation area is one of the biggest concerns for the port, which showed a $320,828 deficit for FY 21-22. Personnel along with materials and services are by far the largest expense for the waterfront recreation center. In FY21-22 the port waterfront recreation area reported the total expenses at $623,464 — which included $118,192 for capital outlay.
Most of the money generated by the waterfront comes from parking passes. According to a Fund Analysis provided by the port the waterfront recreation cost center brought in $248,906 from parking. That amount is not enough to balance the expenditures for the port. For FY21-22, the waterfront recreation required $333,472 in personnel costs and another $171,800 in materials and services.
“It is expensive to maintain the waterfront,” said Greenwood. “[Maintenance staff] are cleaning restrooms sometimes as much as 12 times a day, they are picking up garbage, there is mowing and landscaping that needs to be done.”
Airport
In addition to the waterfront recreation area, the Ken Jernstedt Airfield is also operating at a loss and port staffers continue to brainstorm ways they can reduce expenses and increase revenue. Property and Development Manager Greg Hagbery said at this time staff is looking into potentially building hangars on the south apron of the airfield. While he couldn’t provide concrete numbers or dates, Hagbery also said that staff is working with Mid-Columbia Economic Development District to bring solar energy to the airfield.
“The spectrum is yet to be determined, it might just be on one hangar bay to offset energy costs or looking at having a full solar array at the airport that could actually generate revenue,” he said.
The airport generates most of its revenue from leases which total $251,007. Although that combined with a $77,537 grant the airfield is still unable to keep up with total expenditures of $451,926 — for a total loss of $121,507.
Undeveloped properties
The port owns and manages more than 22 acres developable Light Industrial or Commercial zoned land in Hood River and Odell throughout Hood River County. The development of Lot 1 and the Lower Hanel Mill have been the most discussed among commissioners and staff. Hagbery provided an update for the Lower Mill where the port will continue to develop the land and make it suitable to lease land to commercial or industrial businesses. The Portland-based consulting firm ECONorthwest has been contracted to conduct a Market Analysis. ECONorthwest will have three months to provide an update. According to Hagbery, the market analysis will “confirm market value” and “illustrate strategic development scenarios” for the 11.5-acre plot of land in Odell.
To wrap up the work session Deputy Executive Director Genevieve Scholl spoke on the struggle to properly fill staffing positions at all levels in all departments. The topic has been discussed in prior spring planning sessions in 2021 and 2022, but the problem remains.
“Scaling wages only by education and skill levels is not working anymore,” said Scholl. “It’s not a skill level requirement so much as willingness to do the work ... We have to consider some pretty extreme measures pretty quickly in this fiscal year to address this issue.”
Scholl presented a list of potential recommendations to better recruit and retain employees. Just a few suggestions she presented were increasing wages for non-management staff in all departments, improve Paid Time Off benefits and consider a four-day work week option, enhance recruitment outreach, and ensure opportunities for the Spanish-speaking community.
Despite the uphill journey to sustainability, Greenwood and port staff are optimistic they will be able to find solutions and continue operations. He also emphasized that they want to avoid raising fees, but nothing is off the table if the port wants to continue to provide for Hood River.
In other news the port issued a release on April 7, announcing they are postponing the scheduled bridge closure from May 19-22. Port staff are planning to replace the wire ropes on the lift span, but fabrication delays will push the timeline back. The project will require a four-day closure and is tentatively scheduled to take place after October and the annual fruit harvest. Hamilton Construction will give a presentation to the port commission on April 18 explaining the delay and next steps.
Visit the port’s YouTube page to watch the entire four-hour meeting. The port records and posts all public meetings on the video streaming website. A full packet with the discussion topics and budgets for each cost center are available on the port’s website at portofhoodriver.com/about-the-port/meetings-and-public-notices/archives.
