Port of Hood River staff

Port of Hood River staff from left to right Executive Director Kevin Greenwood, Finance Director Debbie Smith-Wagar, Property and Development Manager Greg Hagbery and Facilities Director John Mann discuss topics during the spring planning session. The theme of the meeting was finding alternative sources of funding when the new bridge will open.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — When the new Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge is completed, the Port of Hood River will not receive revenue from tolls collected. On April 4, port commissioners, staff and members of the budget committee held their spring planning session to discuss how they will try and tackle the future loss of revenue.

The toll bridge itself is crucial not only to the port — more than 50% of the port’s annual revenue comes from tolls — but many businesses and residents around the Mid-Columbia Gorge rely on the bi-state connection. As with many government entities, certain branches or “cost centers” struggle to break even and labor shortages across the board are making it difficult to function at full capacity. Many other topics of concern were discussed, along with areas where the port is in good standing.