HOOD RIVER — Effective July 1, the rates for System Development Charges (SDC)throughout the entire Hood River County Parks District will increase. They will be $6,077 for single-family dwellings, $4,384 for multi-family, $3,524 for lodging units and $2,716 for Farm Worker Units. Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District will be collecting SDCs throughout Hood River County, excluding Cascade Locks.
Collections of SDC funds are done by the city and county offices concurrent with collection of other building permit fees applicable to residential development.
The one-time fees are assessed when a landowner seeks to develop or expand on their property, thereby increasing use of district resources.
In response to community input, the Parks District’s Master plan identifies several top priorities:
• Continue to expand a District-wide trail system
• Improve existing parks and to expand capacity & safety
• Partner with other entities to increase sports field use and recreation opportunities.
System Development Charges are fees charged to new residential developments (single family homes, manufactured homes, duplexes, duplex conversions, townhouses, accessory dwelling units and condominiums) to help pay a portion of the costs of capital facilities needed to expand the capacity of the parks district’s facilities. These fees are essential to assist in providing new parks, trails and other open space for the growing community.
SDCs were implemented by the parks district within the City Urban Growth Area (UGA) in 1994. The methodology and rates established in 1994 were updated in 1998, 2005, and 2017 to reflect changes in costs since that time, and to address facility needs identified in the District Master Plan.
For more information about Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District or the System Development Charges call District Director, Mark Hickok at 541-386-5720 or e-mail mark@hoodriverparksandrec.org. Input is welcome.
