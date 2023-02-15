Applications for the 2023 spring and summer season at the Hood River Farmers Market are now available for interested vendors.
Applications for the White Salmon Market will be available in March.
From DIY artists to people with small businesses and homesteads, the current priority deadline for submissions is at the end of February, along with a small application fee, although vendors can apply throughout the year.
Gorge Grown Food Network (GGFN) coordinates the Hood River Farmers Market along with the markets in White Salmon and Mercado del Valle in Odell. They also provide support to other markets in the Gorge area “by convening the Rural Farmers Market Network,” as per the website.
GGFN began years ago with a mission “to build a resilient and inclusive regional food system that improves the health and well-being of our community.” The organization empowers local growers and artists, identifies community needs, and works to meet those needs. GGFN serves five counties in the Gorge in both Oregon and Washington, bolstering local economy and community-building.
“This program has been supported by the USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program, the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant, The Washington State Farmers Market Association, and The Meyer Memorial Trust,” said a press release. Other similar markets in the Columbia River Gorge can be found in Goldendale, Stevenson, and The Dalles.
The Hood River market is currently in its winter season, which runs through April on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon at Ferment Brewing Company located at 403 Portway Ave., on the waterfront. Once spring begins, the market moves outdoors to the parking lot at Fifth and Columbia in downtown Hood River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local food, live music, and usually more than 25 vendors with a mix of crafts and edible products are featured at the market. Community sponsors include Love & Hominy Tacos, 10 Speed Coffee, Twiggs, Skyline Health, Dirt Hugger, and many more.
While stands are usually kept at a 2:1 ratio of produce and edible items to arts and crafts, the possibilities seem endless. It is a great opportunity for people with small enterprises, crafty passions, farms, and more — really anyone who wants to share their homemade goods with the neighborhood. Most booths are standard 10x10 with accompanying market fees and donations for vendors, but the community table is another accessible option. The community table requires vendors to reserve a spot and is only available to sellers with edible products. This flexible alternative meets the needs of small-scale gardeners and other vendors who may not have the time to commit to a weekly stand. There are also outreach and volunteer opportunities available at each market which can be found on the GGFN website.
Visit gorgegrown.com for more information and to access the vendor application.
