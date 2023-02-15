Anastasia Mejia, Saur Farms

Anastasia Mejia of Saur Farming laughs with a customer at the Hood River Farmers Market.

 Photo courtesy David Hanson

Applications for the 2023 spring and summer season at the Hood River Farmers Market are now available for interested vendors.

Applications for the White Salmon Market will be available in March.

Gorge Grown Food Network

Gorge Grown Food Network holds a winter farmers’ market from 10 a.m. to noon on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month — upcoming markets are Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 — at Ferment Brewing Company in Hood River. Pictured at right is market seller Tonia Farman, Queen of Heart Superfoods.