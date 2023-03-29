HOOD RIVER — This month’s Hood River County Board of Commissioner’s meeting was emptier than usual, with both Commissioners Les Perkins and Leti Moretti on vacation for spring break, but discussion was still dense and focused.
Most notable from the meeting was approval of the county audit from years 2019-2021. The board accepted the audit as presented, which aside from missing minor information and a few language errors, received no modified opinions.
Hood River, like many other counties, fell behind in audits due to COVID and staff turnover, but the new county auditor has made a plan to complete the 2022 audit by May and the 2023 audit by December, effectively getting the county back on track by the end of the calendar year.
The board also accepted the CPACE program, modeled after Deschutes County’s program, which utilizes state funds to assist developers in financing specific types of property improvements, from renewable energy transitions to water conservation, seismic modifications, and more. This program is not project exclusive and is open to all Hood River County residents.
Commissioner Arthur Babitz shared updates about Project Turnkey 2.0 in The Dalles and the new bistate bridge commission process. Though groundbreaking on Project Turnkey and the Gloria Center are moving forward, there is public concern about transitional housing and many members of the community feel unheard and unaware of project details. The Port of Hood River also discussed raising tolls for the bridge, but Babitz made clear the local concerns about where that toll money has been spent historically. For tolls to be raised on the bistate bridge, there must be commitment to better finance management, namely spending bridge tolls on maintaining the current bridge or constructing a new one, rather than other expenditure choices the port has made with funds in the past, he said.
Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (CCHC) requested $250,000 of Construction Excise Tax funding to secure 12 units of affordable housing in Cascade Locks. These units, Columbia View Apartments, will be up for grabs this October, but Joel Madsen with CCHC wants to ensure the units remain affordable; the board recognized the funding for such projects is not endless, and other projects such as the Rand Road affordable housing plan will need access to the same pool of funding, so allocating this money appropriately will be vital.
The initial proposal for a Westside Urban Renewal District was presented to the board, with broad plans to improve transportation systems and infrastructure, affordable housing efforts via land acquisition, and commitment to parks and trails for community-building and appeal to public amenities. The feasibility study for the urban renewal proposal was recently completed and they are now developing a solid TIF plan, which will rely on analysis of the historical growth trends in the area as well as other similar areas that rely on more holistic, organic growth. “For example, we don’t expect the Heights to grow as rapidly as the Waterfront did, a commercial district that peaked remarkably fast,” said Elaine Howard, the county’s consultant and state expert on urban renewal.
The Hood River Urban Renewal Agency is committed to clarity, transparency, and equity in this project and noted they are approaching the renewal with care, as it is a sensitive district whose residents would suffer greatly from gentrification and increased property values.
“We have audited the last three renewal plans used in the county to see where we may have left community gaps, and we see this district as a unique opportunity to address urban renewal,” said Howard. Before this non-exclusive plan is approved, the agency will have to receive approval from the Board of Commissioners, but these renewal plans are relatively open-ended and allow for many new project proposals over the coming years to achieve growth.
After further review of the FEMA Flood Map designs, Phase I of notifying the public has been temporarily delayed, but soon all landowners who are going to be affected by the new map boundaries will be notified of the new flood map. The notification process will involve sending emails and letters, hosting community information events, and creating an interactive website with contact information to speak to professionals. It is the county’s goal to make this information accessible to all by providing English and Spanish translations as well as resources to explain details and answer individual property owners’ questions. Until a certified map is finalized by FEMA, the public is allowed to comment and critique the map, giving input based on local knowledge of the area such as river flows and roads. FEMA is using data from combined research, some from 2022, while other data is from the most recent lidar scan available for the county which is from 2008. This means that, in the 15 years since the last lidar was taken, development, construction, property lines, and more might have changed, and this is new information FEMA may not be privy to. By spreading awareness of the new flood map via Phase I, the board hopes that local residents give FEMA their feedback and changes to the map updates.
Once a certified map is submitted, there is a formal 90-day appeal process to change the FEMA map which would require significant data and evidence to achieve adjustments. This will be the process during Phase II, along with more routine notifications for property owners and access to engineers who can answer questions for residents. The county’s outdated lidar data was also mentioned with some concern, as 15 years is the maximum recommended timeframe before new, accurate lidar updates are suggested. This data would take about $200,000 total to conduct, but it is important for Hood River County and should be addressed soon.
