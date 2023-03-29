Hood River County Board of Commissioners

 Laurel Brown photo

HOOD RIVER — This month’s Hood River County Board of Commissioner’s meeting was emptier than usual, with both Commissioners Les Perkins and Leti Moretti on vacation for spring break, but discussion was still dense and focused.

Most notable from the meeting was approval of the county audit from years 2019-2021. The board accepted the audit as presented, which aside from missing minor information and a few language errors, received no modified opinions.