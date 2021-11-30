VSO holds winter drive
The Veterans Service Office (VSO) in The Dalles is holding a fall/winter drive to help the homeless veterans in the community. “The cold and wet weather increases the needs of our homeless veterans,” said a VSO press release. Donations of gift cards or money are greatly appreciated to help meet these needs. Contact the VSO at 541-506-2602 or drop off at 201 Federal St., The Dalles.
Lyle School District added to giving tree
The Giving Tree is up at Mugs’ coffee shop, 221 W. Steuben, Bingen, to help area families have a happy holiday. Each tag will have information about a family, including children’s likes and sizes. Visitors can select one or more tags to take with them while shopping for the kids. Tags that begin with an “L” indicate they are for a Lyle School family. Gifts should be wrapped and returned to Mugs, along with the original tag, by Dec. 14.
For those who would like to contribute but have limited time to shop, donations of cash gifts are also being accepted. “Some of Lyle’s older students in particular have very specific needs,” said a press release. “With a little financial help, they can pay for items that will help them get a job or otherwise get ahead in life.” To donate cash to this fund, contact Lyle Community Schools at 509-365-2211, extension 126.
Windermere hosts coat, blanket drive
Now through Friday, Dec. 17, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need during its annual Share the Warmth campaign. In the Columbia River Gorge area, donations will benefit area warming shelters and the Washington Gorge Action Program. Donations can be dropped off on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of the following Windermere locations:
• Bingen: 106 W. Steuben
• Cascade Locks: 651 WaNaPa St.
• Hood River: 315 Oak St., or 504 Cascade St.
• Stevenson: 220 S.W. Second St.
• The Dalles: 122 E. Second St.
• Goldendale: 103 E. Main St.
HRVAC Meals on Wheels
Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels program delivers the support that keeps seniors in their own homes, where they want to be. Are you a business looking at ways to help support Hood River Valley Meals on Wheels? Call at 541-386-2060. Hood River Valley Adult Center is a non-profit 501c3, which means your donation is tax deductible.
