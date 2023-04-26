THE DALLES — At the regular Port of The Dalles meeting on Wednesday, April 12, The Dalles Marina Owner and Operator Angie Macnab and several houseboat owners attested to the importance of the marina’s D finger, which burned down in the summer of 2021, and asked that the port rebuild it.

Before the houseboat owners spoke, Macnab gave her standard report on the marina, in which she explained that they were transitioning out of winter and beginning to start projects, such as landscaping and winterizing for next year. She also said she scheduled an appointment with the fire district to do a walkthrough of the marina and check its fire safety, as there have been fires in the marina the last two summers.