CGN Oregon counties map

A $10.2 billion state fund to support Oregon’s public schools for the next two years is headed to a vote by the full Oregon House.

The Legislature’s joint budget committee cleared the measure (House Bill 5015) with a minimum of discussion on Wednesday. It is $900 million more than the $9.3 billion in the two-year budget period that ends June 30, and $300 million more than originally proposed by Gov. Tina Kotek and the Legislature’s chief budget writers. Democratic legislative leaders announced the higher amount May 22, after the state’s latest economic and revenue forecast projected more money available for spending.