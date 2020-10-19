Hood River Watershed Group hosts a "Steelhead Production Monitoring Update for the Hood River Watershed" virtual presentation on Oct. 27
The Hood River Watershed Group will host a virtual meeting and presentation on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Phil Simpson with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will present a Steelhead Production Monitoring Update for the Hood River Watershed. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Hood River Research Program monitors and evaluates actions taken by fisheries co-managers from ODFW and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to improve wild production of summer and winter steelhead in the Hood River sub basin. The Hood River is one of only five Oregon watersheds to have indigenous populations of both summer and winter steelhead.
This virtual presentation will include a brief background of Hood River steelhead life history as well as a summary of recovery metrics as they pertain to the National Marine Fisheries Service biological viability criteria.
The meeting will be held through the Zoom online meeting platform (with the option to call in). Please RSVP to alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or 541-386-6063 to receive the zoom meeting log-in information.
