Governor Kate Brown has announced the latest update to Oregon's county risk levels. Starting on April 23 through May 6, 23 counties will be in the High Risk level, three at the Moderate Risk level and 10 at the Lower Risk level.
In the latest update, Hood River County will move to Moderate Risk Level, and Wasco County will move to High Risk. Both counties were previously in Lower Risk categories.
"As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated," said Brown. "Until you, your family, your friends, and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it's also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and stay home when sick."
The updated county risk levels, effective on Friday, April 23, are:
Lower Risk:
Gilliam
Grant
Harney
Lake
Malheur
Morrow
Sherman
Union (Moved from Moderate)
Wallowa
Wheeler
Moderate Risk:
Curry (Moved from High)
Hood River (Moved from Lower)
Umatilla
High Risk:
Baker (Moved from Lower)
Benton
Clackamas
Clatsop (Moved from Moderate)
Columbia (Moved from Moderate)
Coos
Crook (Moved from Lower)
Deschutes
Douglas
Jackson
Jefferson (Moved from Lower)
Josephine
Klamath
Lane (Moved from Lower)
Lincoln
Linn
Marion
Multnomah
Polk (Moved from Moderate)
Tillamook
Wasco (Moved from Lower)
Washington (Moved from Moderate)
Yamhill (Moved from Lower)
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes.
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced May 4 and take effect May 6.
